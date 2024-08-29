Salma Hayek's affordable and supportive canary yellow bikini has us digging out our brightest swimwear for the last of the summer sun
We love her attitude to her natural hair colour too
It's hard to believe that September is only a matter of days away, but we're not letting that stop us from squeezing every last drop out of our summer swimwear. Whether you're jetting off soon or want to enjoy the British weather whilst it lasts, allow Salma Hayek's stunning yellow bikini to inspire your look.
It won't be long before our summer capsule wardrobe is packed away again, so every inch of sunshine needs to be appreciated - and what better way than with sunshine yellow swimwear? Salma Hayek shared a photo of herself holidaying in Ibiza and we can't get enough of her statement bikini that ticks every box.
The perfect end of season look, it goes to show that the simplest silhouettes can look endlessly chic if you're not afraid to play around with colour. And best of all, we've found where her exact set is from - and it'll cost you less than £55 from a British favourite...
A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)
A photo posted by on
Shop Salma's set
Salma has been spotted in Pour Moi swimwear several times before, and she's back again in a fresh set. It's clear that the brand is a favourite of hers - and we're big fans too. If you want to pick the right swimwear for your body shape, Pour Moi is one of the best places to start shopping as they offer supportive styles up to a G cup.
Reviewers are impressed with Gold Coast set too, with one saying "I love the colour and how it fits. Quality is great. Would recommend this to anyone with E cup size ladies." After seeing how good it looks on Salma, we're sold.
Exact match
With a stylish and supportive double strap, this bikini top offers the hold you need without any discomfort and bulkiness. We love the ruched panels that add some subtle texture to the classically elegant silhouette too.
Exact match
Get the matching briefs for a brilliant price to complete the set. With ample coverage and comfortable stretch, these bottoms will ensure you feel good no matter what activities the day throws at you.
Aside from her incredible bikini and statement sunglasses, we love Salma's attitude to her natural hair colour. "Yellow bikini + White hair = perfect combination," she wrote on Instagram, and we couldn't agree more. Although holidays can make us feel as though we need to be up to date on all of our beauty treatments, she proves that nothing looks as good as your natural appearance.
Although yellow can often be an intimidating hue, there are few other shades that give you a beautiful glow in the same way - and it fits right in with the fashion colour trends 2024. Plus, as the days get shorter, sunny shades work wonders to lift your mood when you need it.
