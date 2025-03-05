One design, five colours and limitless style - Ruth Langford’s utility jacket is an ageless staple for the spring breeze

Ruth Langsford’s utility jacket comes in five colours and it’s a stunning ageless staple for breezy spring days.

When you find the perfect wardrobe staple it’s hard to resist buying it in more than one colour and we’ve found ourselves considering adding several shades of Ruth Langsford’s utility jacket to our spring capsule wardrobe. Light jackets and trench coat season is officially here now we’re heading away from freezing winter and Ruth is embracing the seasonal shift with a twill utility jacket from her collection with QVC. She showcased this new design in a styling video on 28th February and wore each of the five different colourways over the same easy outfit.

If you don’t know what to wear chances are you’ve often been drawn to the failsafe combination of jeans and a white T-shirt. Ruth took this outfit and raised it to new heights with her jacket and she started off wearing perhaps our favourite shade - the navy blue.

Shop Ruth's Utility Jacket

QVC Twill Utility Jacket in Navy £60 at QVC Ruth Langsford kicked off her video wearing the navy version of her QVC jacket and it's one of our favourite tones too. The deep blue is perfect for pairing with neutral colours and this jacket is made from a soft and stretchy cotton mix and has snap button fastenings. QVC Twill Utility Jacket in Black £60 at QVC The black version of Ruth's jacket is available immediately in some sizes and you can join a waitlist for the others if you want to snap this up. A black jacket goes with everything and we love how this looks with blue denim as a contrast. QVC Twill Utility Jacket in Khaki £60 at QVC If you love the khaki colour then this version is still available immediately in two sizes and you can sign up to the wait list for the others. We think the earthy green works so well with a simple jeans and a T-shirt look like Ruth's and ties in with the military-esque utility design.

Recreate The Rest Of Ruth's Outfit

M&S Crease Front Flares £45 at M&S These cotton-rich jeans have pin-tuck creases on the legs which give them a smarter feel and have a slim flare shape with added stretch in the denim. The high rise waist is great if you want to tuck in tops and jumpers and they fasten with a button and zip. H&M White Cotton T-Shirt £6.99 at H&M Everyone should have a plain white T-shirt in their collection as they're incredibly versatile and work on their own or layered under shirts and jumpers. This one is affordable and has short sleeves and a classic round neckline. H&M Cowboy Boots £42.99 at H&M Ruth Langsford's boots have a pointed toe and this detail looks fabulous with leg-elongating flared jeans. These alternatives have a Western-inspired design with their slanted block heels and Chelsea Boot-esque elasticated gores which make them easy to slip on and off.

This jacket balances comfort and style and is made from a soft, stretchy cotton mix fabric. It fastens at the front with snap buttons and has a timeless collared neckline and four patch pockets on the front which give it that utilitarian feel. Utilitarian tones like olive and stone are some of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and Ruth’s jacket also comes in a khaki green that ties in with the practical design.

We like the navy for the way it brightens up an outfit but is still a very wearable neutral tone and with a striped T-shirt it would give an outfit a nautical edge. However, khaki and black are also some of our other favourite shades and Ruth Langsford proved that these versions go just as well with her blue flared jeans and white top.

(Image credit: Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images for Orion Books)

If you want a jacket that will go with everything, going for a black or white one is a failsafe option. Ruth’s twill utility jacket also comes in minimalist stone and grey hues that are equally easy to style, though you will have to be patient for a little while longer if you’ve been entranced by them as they are available to join a wait list for right now.

This is also the case for different sizes in the other colourways but we’re holding out hope that they’ll be fully stocked before long. A utility jacket like this strikes a great balance between being casual and smart as the pockets are more relaxed, but the longer length and collar are more formal. We’d wear one in a similar way to Ruth - with light wash jeans and a T-shirt.

She opted for camel ankle boots with a pointed toe that had a lovely leg-elongating effect with her flared jeans. We’d swap these for our best white trainers for running errands and meeting up with friends, but however you wear them, utility jackets are an ageless staple when you want an extra layer on a breezy day.

Ruth's jacket couldn't be more different to the cosy longline quilted coat she launched with QVC in January. This design was two-tone black and khaki and provided a lot of coverage on a cold day, but as we move into spring we'll be reaching for our lighter jackets more and more.