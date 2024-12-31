Can't decide what to wear tonight? Ruth Langsford's smart suit look is the sophisticated party wear you can pull together quickly

If you've left it to the last minute and are struggling to pull together a New Year's Eve outfit, Ruth Langsford's smart suit look is the perfect inspiration - you can pull together her sophisticated party look with just a few key wardrobe staples.

When we think of New Year's Eve outfits, the glitz and glamour of sequins, metallic shades and glitter-covered garments are often the first things that come to mind. But to ooze glamour, you don't need to go OTT - as Ruth Langsford proved with her sophisticated and oh-so chic smart suit look.

Attending an after-show party following An Evening with Anton du Beke at the London Palladium back in 2023, Ruth stepped out in a black suit look, with a pair of crisply tailored suit trousers, a satin blouse and a chic black blazer with leopard print detailing at the collar creating an understated and glamorous look.

Get Ruth Langsford's Look

Next Black Bootcut Tailored Trousers £32 at Next Available in petite and regular lengths, you can get the perfect fit with these slightly-flared bootcut suit trousers. With a crisp front pleat detail and comfortable high waist, they're a staple in any wardrobe. Autograph Satin Scoop Neck Cami Top £39.50 at M&S A simple black cami top is a wardrobe must-have and this M&S piece is an elevated take on that versatile and easy-to-style staple thanks to the shining satin fabric. Gini London Black Leopard Cuff Blazer £36 at New Look With a pop of leopard print on the cuffs elevating this simple black blazer, you can easily style sleek and chic party looks. The crisp tailoring is stunning, with the longline fit being oh-so flattering too. River Island Black Slingback Heeled Court Shoes £42 at River Island These simple and sleek pointed-toe slingback heels are a super versatile shoe, with their gold-toned heel adding a fun pop of shine to any party look. Love & Roses Black Leopard Print Lined Blazer £58 at Next We love the subtle pop of leopard print you get with this pattern-lined black blazer. Add it to a more leopard print heavy look to break up the pattern while also paying homage to the trendy print. M&S Crepe Tab Detail Wide Leg Trousers £39.50 at M&S Made from a luxe crepe fabric, these wide leg suit trousers boast a flattering high wait and lightly tailored pressed creases at the front of the leg which blends formal with casual for the ultimate party style.

The tailoring is what sets Ruth's suit apart, with the trousers boasting a crisp front pleat detail and sharp hem at the trouser leg that give the wardrobe staple a luxe and elegant finish.

Her blazer boasts a similarly crisp flair, with the piece fitting so perfectly you have to question whether she had it made especially to fit her measurements. The longline style, which skims the thighs, works to elongate the torso and create a flattering silhouette and with the clasp detail cinching in the piece right under the bust, as opposed to the waist, you get a stunningly sophisticated and flattering cut.

And then there's the leopard print! The pattern on the elongated lapels and at the pockets creates a sophisticated pop of interest that elevates the entire look without overwhelming it with pattern. Plus, the white and grey tones keep it safely in the monochrome sphere for an understated flair - and with not only leopard print but also monochrome outfits being such massive trends throughout this year, it feels fitting to incorporate both elements into our new Year's Eve looks.

A black satin crew neck blouse was the perfect addition to this outfit, with the silky texture oozing elegance while also catching the light beautifully. The crew neck worked brilliantly with the smooth collar and lapels of the blazer, making it a much better option than a crisply collared shirt.

If you have black suit separates on hand to recreate this look with, but not a blazer with leopard print highlights, then adding a leopard print top, a pair of leopard print heels or a scarf with the print on it to an all-black suit look would create that same pop of interest and help you get Ruth's look with items you already own.

With a pair of patent point-toe court pumps finishing off the look, Ruth kept her jewellery to a minimum with just a simple chain necklace and a pair of small silver hoops bringing some subtle shine to the look.

Ruth styled her iconic bob in her go-to straight style and added a swipe of berry-toned lipstick to her lips, which brought a pop of natural-adjacent colour into her makeup look - we love the minimal though impossibly sophisticated party look she pulled together for this event.