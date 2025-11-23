Ruth Jones just showed off a high street denim staple that will see you through every season in style

Trends come and go but there are certain pieces that manage to always feel fresh and work seamlessly from season to season. A denim dress is up there as one of those timeless staples, and if you find one you love, I guarantee that you will wear it endlessly over the coming years.

The best type of denim dress is one that is simple, classic and easy to style up, and Ruth Jones just showed off a perfect example in one of her latest Instagram snaps. The star shared some pics earlier this week, which featured a true-blue design by Whistles, and she styled it simply with just a pair of slouchy boots. The mid-length frock looked great on the actress, and the modern yet timeless piece is a dress that will genuinely work all year round, as it can be worn with an endless amount of clothing, accessories, and shoes to give it a different spin each time.

The good news is that the very same dress is still available, and you can find it as well as some other denim hero buys below.

Shop the Dress

Exact match Whistles Denim Midi Skater Dress £149 at M&S I can see why Ruth opted for this hero high street buy. As well as being timelessly stylish, the elasticated waistband helps to cinch in one's middle, flatter curves, while still being comfy enough to move around in. It's available in sizes 6-18, but stock is running low, so don't hang around.

Shop More Denim Dresses

Just like your best jeans, a denim dress will work with any print or colour, so you can easily style it to work with current trends and to suit different seasons. Right now, try giving it a western vibe with a cow print jacket and a suede bag, or give it a festive feel with a fluffy red cardigan and velvet pumps.

Once spring comes around again, you can simply wear it as it is with pretty flats and a patterned jacket. The possibilities really are endless, and I challenge you to find a piece in your closet that is more versatile than a classic denim frock.