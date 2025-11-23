Ruth Jones just showed off a high street denim staple that will see you through every season in style
The star looked cool and casual in a classic dress that will lift any wardrobe right now and for years to come
Trends come and go but there are certain pieces that manage to always feel fresh and work seamlessly from season to season. A denim dress is up there as one of those timeless staples, and if you find one you love, I guarantee that you will wear it endlessly over the coming years.
The best type of denim dress is one that is simple, classic and easy to style up, and Ruth Jones just showed off a perfect example in one of her latest Instagram snaps. The star shared some pics earlier this week, which featured a true-blue design by Whistles, and she styled it simply with just a pair of slouchy boots. The mid-length frock looked great on the actress, and the modern yet timeless piece is a dress that will genuinely work all year round, as it can be worn with an endless amount of clothing, accessories, and shoes to give it a different spin each time.
The good news is that the very same dress is still available, and you can find it as well as some other denim hero buys below.
A post shared by Ruth Jones (@ruthjonesgenuine)
A photo posted by on
Shop the Dress
Exact match
I can see why Ruth opted for this hero high street buy. As well as being timelessly stylish, the elasticated waistband helps to cinch in one's middle, flatter curves, while still being comfy enough to move around in. It's available in sizes 6-18, but stock is running low, so don't hang around.
Shop More Denim Dresses
The style staple is given a modern rework with a sporty zip fastening that makes this one perfect for low-key weekend plans. Add your best white trainers and you'll be all set.
An empire line makes this denim design one of the best dresses to hide a tummy, and it will work with plenty of wintery layers. It will look great with a colour pop cardigan on a chilly day.
Denim doesn't have to be saved for daytime plans - simply add heels, a clutch and some dangly earrings to this fitted piece and you'll have a new look as one of your date night outfits.
Just like your best jeans, a denim dress will work with any print or colour, so you can easily style it to work with current trends and to suit different seasons. Right now, try giving it a western vibe with a cow print jacket and a suede bag, or give it a festive feel with a fluffy red cardigan and velvet pumps.
Once spring comes around again, you can simply wear it as it is with pretty flats and a patterned jacket. The possibilities really are endless, and I challenge you to find a piece in your closet that is more versatile than a classic denim frock.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.