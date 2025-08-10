Rose Byrne reminds us that no matter the trend, polka dots will always be the print of the summer season

Whether you are a big fan of prints or looking to introduce more patterns into your outfits, polka dots are a total fashion failsafe. The classic spots are very wearable because they have the rare ability to look and feel both modern and timeless at the same time, and a dotty piece really will work in every summer capsule wardrobe.

A polka dot dress will make a wise investment if you are on the hunt for a new outfit for a special event, and a great place to start for some style inspiration is Rose Byrne’s latest red carpet look. The star attended the premiere of the new series of her TV show, ‘Platonic’, in Los Angeles, wearing a beautiful monochrome piece by Bernadette, which she styled elegantly with a pair of shiny black court shoes and matching black jewellery.

Rose’s designer dress isn’t currently available to buy, but as polka dots are so timeless, there are always plenty of similar options available, especially in the summer season. I have cherry-picked some of my favourites below that will work beautifully as a best wedding guest dress or for a fancy summer celebration.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Polka Dot Dresses

Polka dots are always a winner for a big day or a party, making the perfect solution to what to wear to the races, and the bold print makes a statement all by itself, so you don't need to do much when it comes to styling.

Finish your dotty number with just plain black heels like Rose, or add a little more glamour with shiny gold strappy shoes and oversized studded earrings. However you wear your dress, you'll get spotted in the crowd for all the right reasons.