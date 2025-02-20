Renée Zellweger just styled a sheer lace skirt in a surprisingly casual way – and it’s perfect for spring
The Bridget Jones star gave a masterclass in blending glam and casual
We'd never thought of incorporating sheer midi skirts into our casual wear until seeing how chic Renée Zellweger looked in her lace skirt, simple jumper and low ponytail.
Sheer lace and mesh fabrics are usually sultry pieces that we reserve only for formal wear, with the daring styles feeling more party-ready than appropriate for everyday - but Renée Zellweger just styled a see-through lace skirt in a surprisingly casual way and we're itching to recreate her chic look.
Renée stunned for her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, in which she promoted Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, the final film in the Bridget Jones franchise that had us all wondering why Colin Firth isn't in the fourth film. For the occasion, Renée put together the ultimate elevated casual look for spring by pairing a sheer lace midi skirt with a plain black jumper and pair of simple nude court heels. Leaning into a more relaxed look, she pulled her hair into a loose low ponytail and finished the hairstyle with a thin black headband that brought tonnes of messy volume to the look - it's a masterclass in elevated casual styling for spring.
With a pair of black, high-waisted hot pants, that take Bridget Jones's iconic 'big granny pants' to whole new sultry level, keeping everything covered underneath the sheer, nude-coloured lace of her skirt, Renée perfectly balanced sultry with sophistication for a striking, statement look.
The skirt is a beautiful and dainty piece that's perfect for spring with its delicate lace pattern that boasts intricate flower details strung together by twirling stems and sweeping curved lines. While busy, the pattern is kept feeling dainty and soft thanks to the neutral creamy beige of the lace and the sheer mesh it sits on, with the midi length and straight-falling silhouette of the skirt giving it plenty of space to shine.
A pair of nude suede court heels complimented the tone of the skirt beautifully for an elegant and understated touch, but here is where the typical formal wear feel of her look stops. While we might want to finish off an outfit like this with a silky satin blouse or sultry, low-cut top, Renée brought a surprisingly casual feel to her look by adding a simply crew-neck jumper to the outfit.
The capsule wardrobe staple of a plain black jumper isn't what we'd expect to see finishing off this outfit but it works incredibly well and makes the skirt feel super wearable for everyday.
Her hairstyle is also doing a lot to keep this outfit feeling casual. We love a low ponytail for off-duty days and for formal events too, with the sleek and slicked back look being a trusty go-to that's easy to recreate. But Renée brought in a tonne of chic messy texture to her's by adding a thin black headband to the style. This not only kept her hair back from her face, but also added some 'oomph' and volume at the roots and we love the resulting look.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer.
