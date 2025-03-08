Reese Witherspoon's dainty summer dress has us stocking up on spring florals
Blue skies, sunshine and a floral summer dress - the recipe for a dreamy day
Reese Witherspoon has us more than ready to break out the spring florals after stepping out in a beautiful spring-ready dress - the red and navy tones in her dainty floral mini are stunning.
Spring capsule wardrobes demand floral prints, with the warm, blooming season lending itself perfectly to the colour-drenched, intricate patterns of petals. Of course, there are also tonnes of other prints to try out and there's the spring/summer trends for 2025 that also have their rightful place in our wardrobes, but nothing quite hits like a floral, right?
So when we saw that Reese Witherspoon has posted a stunning snap of her wearing a dainty floral mini dress from her own brand Draper James, we didn't need much convincing to go shopping for our own. She looked beautiful in the post, smiling at the camera through her gorgeously wispy bangs as she gave us yet more reasons to get a fringe. And her dress! Boasting deep navy tones and a beautifully striking red and white floral print, the dress is stunning and more than perfect for spring.
With a classic round neck and figure-hugging A-line silhouette that even features a curved waist that flatters the frame, this beautiful mini dress is a stunning spring staple.
Covered in pretty daisies, this midi dress boasts a flattering v-shaped neckline with floating sleeves and a relaxed, swishing skirt that just screams 'spring.'
With puffed sleeves adding a lovely, feminine flair to this bold and colourful mini dress, you can easily dress it both up and down to work for any occasion.
With a beautiful patchwork of floral patterns creating a striking and fun design, this mini dress boasts floating long sleeves that make it perfect for cooler spring days.
With an elasticated detail at the back, you not only get a super flattering, figure-hugging fit with this dress but also a super comfortable one too.
We might be more used to seeing floral dresses in bright and bold pinks, greens and yellows as these tones work so beautifully in the sunny spring months, but Reese's navy and red take is equally as stunning, with the rich blue allowing the dainty flower pattern to really pop and catch the eye.
The gentle, sweeping v-neckline of Reese’s dress is so flattering as it shows off a just touch of sultry cleavage while still being modest enough to wear day-to-day no matter your plans.
This V shape works beautifully with the rest of the dress, with the neckline cascading into the wrapped silhouette of the skirt - but not before the waist is highlighted with a tied fabric belt to give a super flattering shape to the piece.
A floating, gently ruffled cap sleeve adds a touch of femininity to the dress, which is echoed in the gorgeous, dainty floral pattern while the red, blue and white colour theme gives a fresh, modern and contemporary feel to the traditional floral design. The navy background is also an incredibly versatile choice of tone, with the neutral-adjacent base helping to increase the versatility of the piece and make it easier to pair with accessories in different colours.
With a pair of gold hoops and a collection of dainty chain necklaces accessorising her outfit, Reese pulled together a stunning spring look that we can't wait to recreate. While we can't see her choice of footwear, the options really are endless and changing up the style of shoe can work to give a dress like this a completely different feel.
A pair of your best white trainers would easily pair with the patterned dress for a day out shopping or lazing in the park, while some loafers, which are set to be one of 2025's trendiest shoes, would give a more sophisticated touch that's perfect for office wear. On a chillier day, slipping into your favourite pair of boots, particularly a light brown pair, would give a lovely, casual feel to the dress - and it's equally as easy to slip into your favourite nude heels to make the style party ready too.
woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says: "After a long winter of embracing minimalism and rich colours, spring is all about colourful florals. A printed dress like Reese's will never let you down, whether you choose mini, midi or maxi. Florals are there to have fun with!"
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
