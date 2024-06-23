Reese Witherspoon's chic puff-sleeve top is the arm-flattering style I'll be wearing all summer

Reese Witherspoon always looks effortlessly stylish – and her latest casual chic look is a favourite of mine, particularly for it's arm flattering style.

As I've got older, I've found certain areas of my body show signs of ageing quicker than others – the tops of my arms being one of them. So I am always on the hunt for tops that help flatter that area and make me look and feel confident to add to my summer capsule wardrobe.

My most recent style inspiration for just that comes from Reese Witherspoon's latest Instagram post, which is an outtake video with her lookalike daughter. Reese wears a couple of gorgeous outfits in the video, but it was her white puff-sleeve top from Dôen that really caught my eye. The simple-but-stunning piece has a waffle-like texture, with beautiful crochet details around the neckline and hems – and turns a casual everyday jeans outfit into something super stylish.

Shop Reese's look

Puff-Sleeve Cotton T-Shirt £14.99 at New Look A simple and really affordable way to add a bit of flourish to your every day, this cotton puff-sleeve T-shirt is available in four different colours at New Look, each under £15. I'm buying this one in every colour. A timeless piece with beautiful style twist. Broderie Puff Sleeve Blouse £27.50 at M&S It's not hard to see why this broderie puff-sleeve top at M&S is selling fast. Available in ivory and light cranberry, the elegant, detailed design elevates even the most casual of outfits. And I love how M&S has showcased that with the styling here, much like Reese with jeans and simple accessories. T.La Puff-Sleeve Pullover £70 at Anthropologie This puff-sleeve top from Anthropologie is 'inspired by the laidback aesthetic of LA', which is strikingly close to Reese's style. This simple but elegant top is so versatile, the styling options are endless for all seasons.

Mixing the detail with casual, Reese added cropped jeans, juxtaposed with brown sandals. And finished the whole look of perfectly with a simple gold bangle – it's the epitome of quiet luxury.

Elsewhere in the video, Reese showcases another beautiful example of casual chic, with a pastel green silk shirt and jeans. And it's not just her I'm stealing style inspiration from. Her 24-year-old daughter Ava has clearly inherited her mother's talent for effortlessly style, wearing similarly exquisite knitwear throughout the video, starting with a chunky pink cardigan and finishing with a dark forest green jumper. Both of which Ava paired perfectly with light wash wide-leg jeans and, following her mum's lead, a simple gold necklace to tie it all together.

When it comes to footwear, both women opted for tan sandals, but I'm already picturing pairing my new buy with some of the best white trainers.

Shop Reese & Ava's style

Mia Cardigan £125 at Sezane One of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, Sezane is renowned for it's elegant, high-quality clothes. And this Mia Cardigan is topping our wish list from the company right now. With long puff sleeves, button placket and frills on the cuffs, everything about this piece is beautifully considered. Made from wool and kid mohair, the oversized piece will be unbelievably warm and comfy too. Reiss Irina Silk Shirt £198 at John Lewis Reese wears a beautiful silk shirt at the beginning of her video, which, once again, elevates her casual ensemble effortlessly. This pure silk shirt from Reiss offers the same when it comes to a luxurious look. I invested in this piece recently in navy, and would never take it off if I could get away with it. Wool Cashmere Neat Sweater £140 at Toast Ava's jumper in the video is a dark olive colour, with crew neck and an oversized, boxy style cut – just like this cashmere piece from Toast. Rolled cuffs and hem, and saddle shoulders elevate this simple piece in an elegant, understated way. An investment piece that will serve you all year round.