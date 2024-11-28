Reese Witherspoon's understated Christmas jumper is the oh-so chic festive piece we're wearing to get into the holiday spirit
We're so ready to update our Christmas jumper stash after seeing this
Reese Witherspoon has us shopping for Christmas jumpers after stepping out in a chic red knit that's perfect for the holiday season.
With Christmas just around the corner (when did that happen?!) it's finally time to break out our Christmas jumpers and infuse our day-to-day outfits with some holiday cheer that will brighten up the dreary weather and get us in the festive sprit.
Whether you're on the look out for the perfect cosy and festive piece to wear while Christmas shopping, or you want a sophisticated style to add some holiday flair to your Christmas party outfit, you need to look no further for inspiration than to Reese Witherspoon whose oh-so chic red knitted jumper perfectly balances fun and festivity with a sophisticated and cosy-chic look.
Shop Christmas Jumpers
With a cosy high neck and comfortable relaxed fit, this beautiful red jumper from Next is a staple winter piece. The chic fairisle pattern is given a festive flair with the addition of some sparkling thread and we love the muted colour of the pattern that packs a punch without being overwhelming.
Made from a super soft yarn, this bright and bold red jumper is oh-so cosy and the regular fit with a classic crew neck makes it an easy-to-style wardrobe staple. The fairisle design is super festive, with a bobble detailing across the rest of the jumper giving it a sophisticated, textured finish.
While we love a classic and timeless fairisle pattern, we can't deny that this updated and contemporary take on the style is stunning. The glamorous and striking red shade is perfect for the Christmas season, with the turtleneck creating a lovely and cosy silhouette we love.
If you're a fan of graphic T-shirts, this Christmas jumper from Nordstrom is the winter-ready style you'll love. Boasting a chunky, high-quality knit with thickly ribbed hems, this style oozes sophistication and the fun, playful Christmas slogan is a bright addition that adds some festive flair.
A more luxury purchase, the higher price tag of this fairisle jumper reflects its 80% merino wool makeup that gives it a super soft and cosy feel. The stunning burgundy purple hue really pops, with the red tones in the pattern adding a festive touch that can still be worn all year round without screaming 'Christmas' too much.
When it came to styling the stunning festive jumper, Reese kept it simple with a pair of black, high-waisted skinny jeans, some thick, gold hooped earrings, and, our favourite winter accessory, a large and steaming mug of tea.
The simple styling left the jumper to really shine on its own, with the delicate and busy pattern drawing the eye. Her black denim jeans brought out the subtle black knitted details in the jumper's pattern and we love the elevated casual look she created.
Taking style notes from the celeb, if you wanted to dress up the jumper for a more formal look, a black satin maxi skirt, pair of black tights and some comfortable though elevated black leather ballet pumps would give it a really chic edge - though, let's be real, we're more likely to be wearing it over some comfortable pyjamas when Christmas day actually rolls around.
While we can't see what style of footwear Reese opted for to finish off the look, a pair of the best comfortable trainers, some winter-ready suede boots or, for a more dressed-up look, a pair of kitten heels, would finish off the outfit perfectly.
When it came to makeup, Reese made an unexpected choice. With the bold red of her jumper, a red lipstick would've added a festive and cohesive touch to the look but she instead chose to wear a stunning magenta pink shade.
The rich and deep pink tone looked beautiful, especially with the matching pink-toned blusher she opted to brush across the high points of her cheeks, and we love the alternative Christmas lip colour that we're sure to be wearing when we grow tired of the classic red lip.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
