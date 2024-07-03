Reese Witherspoon goes picnic chic in frilly blue gingham with timeless jeans
Reese's latest Instagram video features sweet blue gingham and classic blue denim
Reese Witherspoon's latest summer outfit featured the perfect blend of frilly gingham and classic denim - and the whole thing just screamed picnic chic.
Taking to social media to chat all about her most recent book club pick, Reese proved that she is the epitome of sweet summer style as she ditched summer dresses for an adorable top and jeans.
Never one to fail when it comes to hitting the mark on fashion trends, the actress and book lover channelled chic picnic-core energy in blue checks with super frilly details on the sleeves.
Beaming as she perched on a white rattan garden chair, Reese showed that there's nothing as classic and timeless as a pair of comfy indigo denim jeans - especially when it comes to sporting rich summer blues and classically wholesome patterns like gingham.
Shop Sweet Blue Gingham
If you're after a cute blue gingham blouse like Reese's to wear with denim this summer, this Nobody's Child pick is perfect, featuring a sweet collar and tie-up detail.
This ASOS take on summery blue gingham is dreamy if a flowing maxi dress with a bold pattern is on your to-buy list - especially thanks to its bargain £34 price tag.
While we can't see the full length of Reese's jeans, it looks like they're one of her best pairs of wide leg jeans or straight leg jeans - having seemingly joined the recent trend of ditching tight skinnies in favour of looser-fitting denim.
As for accessories, the mum-of-three opted for subtle gold jewellery in the form of small single hoop earrings, a delicate chain necklace and simple rings stacked on her expertly manicured fingers, with nails painted in a gorgeously neutral pink.
It seems as though combining wearable denim pieces with fresh summer colour in the form of a statement top might just be Reese's outfit formula this season.
Earlier this week, she uploaded footage on Instagram that showed her perched on her back garden steps, looking cool and casual in a pair of black denim shorts and a pretty pink striped poplin shirt. Meanwhile, a pair of fresh white trainers with green accents and some cool yellow sunglasses added even more coolness to the look.
Naturally, Reese's expertly toned blonde tresses never fail to leave us heart-eyed and a little envious (and have done ever since Legally Blonde) - so we aren't surprised that we're utterly in love with her choppy shoulder length cut that frames her face just dreamily.
