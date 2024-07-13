We can see Kate Middleton loving these ultra chic, ‘eco-conscious’ white trainers – and they're available at M&S

The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of simple, white trainers and this M&S pair would be the perfect addition to her collection

Kate Middleton would love these M&S white trainers
(Image credit: Getty Images/M&S)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
inNews

Kate Middleton's collection of sleek white trainers is enviable and this ‘eco-conscious’ pair would be the perfect addition for the Princess of Wales - or anyone wanting to recreate her look. 

When you think about Kate Middleton's biggest fashion moments, one of her many iconic Wimbledon looks may come to mind, or perhaps you envision her recent Trooping The Colour outfit where she recycled an old white midi dress with some brilliant accessorising. But, for us, the part of Kate's wardrobe we're most obsessed with is undoubtedly her vast collection of the best white trainers

When it comes to trainers, Kate has all the inspiration you need. Whether it's her  favourite Superga white trainers (which are just £25 today on Amazon) or one of the many other beloved pairs in her wardrobe, she clearly loves the simple, sleek design of a light plimsole-style trainer. 

So when we saw this pair of white trainers from Reef selling out on the M&S website, we could immediately imagine the Princess of Wales snapping them up - and not just because they fit her style down to a T. 

Reef eco-conscious white trainers
Reef Lay Day Dawn Leather Metallic Trainers

With a classic and timeless design, these leather trainers from Reef are the perfect white trainers for any and every occasion. With a classic lace-up front, slight-platform sole, and subtle branding on the tongue, they easily transition from day to evening and can finish off a range of outfits, from casual daywear to business casual looks. Plus, the leather boasts a slightly metallic finish to add a subtle shine to your everyday! 

Reef metallic trainers
Reef Lay Day Dawn Leather Metallic Trainers

The Reef trainers are also available in a fun golden-metallic tone for those days where you want a pop of subtle colour in your outfit. We love how the shine elevates the neutral, brown tone and can see these trainers becoming a staple for those parties where you want to dance without worrying about blisters or uncomfortable heels! Shoppers clearly love them too as they are selling fast on the M&S website. 

As well as these Reef trainers being the perfect, versatile addition to any summer capsule wardrobe, with their leather fabric and platform-style sole making them super comfortable as well as stylish, the brand is an eco-conscious one whose values align perfectly with Kate's approach to sustainable fashion. 

As well as using sustainable materials for all of their footwear, Reef is dedicated to preserving the quality of the Earth's seas, beaches and coral reefs. They do so through using low-impact PVC-free fabrics in their designs and by teaming up with scientists and charities to help map reef beds for scientific exploration. 

So, if you're wanting to recreate any of Kate Middleton's laid-back looks, these Reef trainers are the perfect substitute for any of her favourite pairs of trainers, whether it's her Veja, Superga or New Balance pieces. 

Shop Kate Middleton's Favourite white trainers

Superga Unisex's Cotu Classic Trainers
Superga 2750 Cotu Classic

Kate Middleton's favourite white Superga sneakers are the ultimate spring and summer shoe for easy styling and versatile wear - team with jeans and a white tee, a flowing maxi dress, or a pair of smart trousers and a chic blazer to add a K-Middy touch to your warm weather outfits.

Superga 2740 Platform trainers
Superga 2740 Platform

A small twist on Kate's choice, the 2740 Superga's have a platform sole, adding that little bit of extra height to the design. Otherwise the design is identical to Kate's 2750 Cotu Classics.

Kate Middleton's Veja trainers

Veja Women Esplar Sneakers

Another of Kate Middleton's favourite white sneakers, these stylish Veja trainers are made in Brazil and are the perfect sleek style for everyday wear. With gold metallic leather accents, and a rubber sole, they're super comfortable too. 

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸