We can see Kate Middleton loving these ultra chic, ‘eco-conscious’ white trainers – and they're available at M&S
The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of simple, white trainers and this M&S pair would be the perfect addition to her collection
Kate Middleton's collection of sleek white trainers is enviable and this ‘eco-conscious’ pair would be the perfect addition for the Princess of Wales - or anyone wanting to recreate her look.
When you think about Kate Middleton's biggest fashion moments, one of her many iconic Wimbledon looks may come to mind, or perhaps you envision her recent Trooping The Colour outfit where she recycled an old white midi dress with some brilliant accessorising. But, for us, the part of Kate's wardrobe we're most obsessed with is undoubtedly her vast collection of the best white trainers.
When it comes to trainers, Kate has all the inspiration you need. Whether it's her favourite Superga white trainers (which are just £25 today on Amazon) or one of the many other beloved pairs in her wardrobe, she clearly loves the simple, sleek design of a light plimsole-style trainer.
So when we saw this pair of white trainers from Reef selling out on the M&S website, we could immediately imagine the Princess of Wales snapping them up - and not just because they fit her style down to a T.
With a classic and timeless design, these leather trainers from Reef are the perfect white trainers for any and every occasion. With a classic lace-up front, slight-platform sole, and subtle branding on the tongue, they easily transition from day to evening and can finish off a range of outfits, from casual daywear to business casual looks. Plus, the leather boasts a slightly metallic finish to add a subtle shine to your everyday!
The Reef trainers are also available in a fun golden-metallic tone for those days where you want a pop of subtle colour in your outfit. We love how the shine elevates the neutral, brown tone and can see these trainers becoming a staple for those parties where you want to dance without worrying about blisters or uncomfortable heels! Shoppers clearly love them too as they are selling fast on the M&S website.
As well as these Reef trainers being the perfect, versatile addition to any summer capsule wardrobe, with their leather fabric and platform-style sole making them super comfortable as well as stylish, the brand is an eco-conscious one whose values align perfectly with Kate's approach to sustainable fashion.
As well as using sustainable materials for all of their footwear, Reef is dedicated to preserving the quality of the Earth's seas, beaches and coral reefs. They do so through using low-impact PVC-free fabrics in their designs and by teaming up with scientists and charities to help map reef beds for scientific exploration.
So, if you're wanting to recreate any of Kate Middleton's laid-back looks, these Reef trainers are the perfect substitute for any of her favourite pairs of trainers, whether it's her Veja, Superga or New Balance pieces.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop Kate Middleton's Favourite white trainers
Kate Middleton's favourite white Superga sneakers are the ultimate spring and summer shoe for easy styling and versatile wear - team with jeans and a white tee, a flowing maxi dress, or a pair of smart trousers and a chic blazer to add a K-Middy touch to your warm weather outfits.
A small twist on Kate's choice, the 2740 Superga's have a platform sole, adding that little bit of extra height to the design. Otherwise the design is identical to Kate's 2750 Cotu Classics.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Move over, Birkenstock - hiking sandals are the 'must-have' shoe for style and comfort this summer
Believe it or not, a pick of the best hiking sandals is the latest way to bridge the gap between style and comfort - here are 9 of our favourites
By Susan Griffin Published
-
Garden mirror ideas: 3 creative ways to add this quirky accessory to your plot
Looking to add a little dimension to your outdoor space? A garden mirror might just be the answer
By Emily Smith Published
-
Kate Middleton’s favourite clothing brand just announced 50% off sale - and there are so many bargains to be had
LK Bennett is a staple brand in the Princess of Wales's wardrobe and their half-price sale means you can recreate her look for less
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I'm buying this irresistible tan Radley bag for half price - and it's not too late to get yours in the flash sale
Run don't walk. These iconic handbags are on sale for up to 60% off!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Princess Anne just wore the chicest sage green trouser suit with navy accessories for first public appearance since being struck by a horse
The Palace confirmed a 'gradual return' for Princess Anne following her recent injury
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Meghan Markle takes us back to her wedding day in white halterneck dress and another statement ring
Remember the Stella McCartney gown Meghan changed into for her wedding reception? Of course you do!
By Caroline Parr Published
-
The best handbags on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2024, from big name brands to designer lookalikes
We've done our research and read the reviews
By Molly Smith Published
-
Victoria Starmer just proved why a comfy yet glamorous white dress is an absolute must-have this time of year
Victoria Starmer traveled to the US wearing a stunning white dress and showed why we should all have this staple item in our wardrobes
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I'm a fashion editor and these are the 9 essentials I'll be looking out for in the Amazon Prime sale
From Kate Middleton's favourite trainers to the handy tool that will revamp your knitwear, these are my must-have items
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen Skelton aces Wimbledon whites in sharp tailoring - and her delightful mini accessory is making us want to downsize our own handbags
Skelton's accessory is something you never knew you needed until now
By Molly Smith Published