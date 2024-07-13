We can see Kate Middleton loving these ultra chic, ‘eco-conscious’ white trainers – and they're available at M&S

Kate Middleton's collection of sleek white trainers is enviable and this ‘eco-conscious’ pair would be the perfect addition for the Princess of Wales - or anyone wanting to recreate her look.

When you think about Kate Middleton's biggest fashion moments, one of her many iconic Wimbledon looks may come to mind, or perhaps you envision her recent Trooping The Colour outfit where she recycled an old white midi dress with some brilliant accessorising. But, for us, the part of Kate's wardrobe we're most obsessed with is undoubtedly her vast collection of the best white trainers.

When it comes to trainers, Kate has all the inspiration you need. Whether it's her favourite Superga white trainers (which are just £25 today on Amazon) or one of the many other beloved pairs in her wardrobe, she clearly loves the simple, sleek design of a light plimsole-style trainer.

So when we saw this pair of white trainers from Reef selling out on the M&S website, we could immediately imagine the Princess of Wales snapping them up - and not just because they fit her style down to a T.

Reef Lay Day Dawn Leather Metallic Trainers £80 at M&S With a classic and timeless design, these leather trainers from Reef are the perfect white trainers for any and every occasion. With a classic lace-up front, slight-platform sole, and subtle branding on the tongue, they easily transition from day to evening and can finish off a range of outfits, from casual daywear to business casual looks. Plus, the leather boasts a slightly metallic finish to add a subtle shine to your everyday! Reef Lay Day Dawn Leather Metallic Trainers £80 at M&S The Reef trainers are also available in a fun golden-metallic tone for those days where you want a pop of subtle colour in your outfit. We love how the shine elevates the neutral, brown tone and can see these trainers becoming a staple for those parties where you want to dance without worrying about blisters or uncomfortable heels! Shoppers clearly love them too as they are selling fast on the M&S website.

As well as these Reef trainers being the perfect, versatile addition to any summer capsule wardrobe, with their leather fabric and platform-style sole making them super comfortable as well as stylish, the brand is an eco-conscious one whose values align perfectly with Kate's approach to sustainable fashion.

As well as using sustainable materials for all of their footwear, Reef is dedicated to preserving the quality of the Earth's seas, beaches and coral reefs. They do so through using low-impact PVC-free fabrics in their designs and by teaming up with scientists and charities to help map reef beds for scientific exploration.

So, if you're wanting to recreate any of Kate Middleton's laid-back looks, these Reef trainers are the perfect substitute for any of her favourite pairs of trainers, whether it's her Veja, Superga or New Balance pieces.

Shop Kate Middleton's Favourite white trainers