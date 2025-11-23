My secret weapon for the party season? A bodysuit is the figure-supporting style that will change how you dress this December

A fancy top that sculpts your figure, works with all kinds of separates and will stay in place all night, no riding up, might sound too good to be true, but you really can have it all by switching out your vest or blouse for a simple bodysuit.

I have long championed bodysuits, especially at this time of year, as they are easy to style and will stay tucked in, even after busting out some moves on the dance floor. You can pop one on and forget all about it, without the need to adjust or worry about how it’s sitting at your waistband. The firm-yet-stretchy fabrics have a lovely smoothing quality to them, that instantly streamlines a silhouette while feeling much more flexible and comfy than some traditional shapewear, and as they fasten at the gusset, the taught shape holds up well to look smooth and neat.

I own a few different styles and find myself opting for them regularly when I need to pull together an outfit fast. I love a sparkly piece for evening wear, which I will tuck into a velvet skirt and finish with heels, and I will often team my animal print one with my favourite jeans and ballet pumps instead of a t-shirt, for an easy day-to-night look.

Bodysuits can be practical too - a soft thermal style makes a great base layer for a chilly day and can be worn under knitwear or a blazer over a wintery weekend. I’ve rounded up some current favourites below that will all work wonders for your wardrobe over the coming weeks.

(Image credit: RIXO)

Shop Bodysuits

If you have avoided a slinky bodysuit because you have concerns about it being too uncomfortable to wear for a long time, think again. These days, the snap-fasteners at the base are discreet, minimal, and often covered with fabric to avoid any chafing, and you don’t have to opt for a thong style either – there are plenty of fuller-knicker shapes that offer a little more coverage and comfort.

Soft and breathable fabrics mean that you can easily move around in your piece too, and if you are taller or petite, try shopping from collections suited to your height for a fit that will work comfortably with your proportions.

I really do love a bodysuit. The stretch fabric is great for a quick figure-boost, as it helps to streamline your shape without the constrictive feeling of shapewear, and my skirts and trousers all seem to sit better as I'm not trying to constantly try to tuck in a top and smooth it out all night long.

A bodysuit is like my secret weapon for pulling together an outfit, and I will be wearing mine on repeat over the coming weeks.