Bows and dark florals will be big in 2025 - Ranvir Singh is already styling them to perfection
Ranvir Singh styled two high street pieces together and embraced bows and dark florals for 2025 in the most beautiful way
Ranvir Singh showed how to wear two big 2025 trends with a chic high-street outfit.
There are some trends we don’t think twice about, like wide leg jeans or suede jackets, and others that might seem a lot more daunting at first. However, sometimes all it takes is a bit of inspiration on how to style them and we realise that these trend pieces will work for us. One of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 is dark romanticism and bows are still hugely popular after party season. Combining these two trends can be so stunning and journalist and presenter Ranvir Singh showed this when she wore a black and red Warehouse dress with bow heels.
This was her outfit of choice on 2nd January as she started off 2025 presenting Lorraine and interviewing the brilliant Adele Roberts, who is running six marathons in a year around the world and hopes to become the first woman with a stoma to do so. Ranvir’s dress was a sophisticated take on florals which can sometimes feel a little too twee or old-fashioned.
Shop Ranvir's Outfit
Exact Match
Ranvir's gorgeous floral dress is selling out fast and we can see why! It has a knot detail at the front and an asymmetric handkerchief hem that gives the midi-length skirt so much movement. The long sleeves are great for winter and spring and dark florals are so on trend for 2025.
Exact Match
Affordable and easy to wear, Ranvir's bow shoes have a classic slingback design and a delicate stiletto heel. The toe is pointed and the slingback strap is elasticated for comfort. Pair with jeans and a shirt for a smart-casual feel or with a black floral dress for a stunning evening look.
This floral dress is perfect for winter as well as the warmer months and can be styled with knee high boots, heels or trainers to dress it up or down. It has flowing balloon sleeves, a V-neckline and A-line shaped skirt. The contrast of the red flowers and black background tone makes this so striking.
Shop More Dark Romantic Florals
Currently reduced in the sale, this dark floral skirt has the same sensational colour combination as Ranvir's dress and can be styled with so many different tops and jumpers to give you a new look each time. It falls to a midi length and is bias cut for a fluttery feel.
With a white collar and cuffs and semi-sheer black and pink floral pattern, this shirt is an investment well worth making as it can take you from day to night. Wear with dark jeans and flat boots during the day and switch heeled boots and add sparkling jewellery to elevate the outfit.
The dress is reduced to £40 in the Warehouse sale and is selling fast, though it’s still available in several sizes. It features a sweeping V-neckline with a knot detail at the front and long sleeves. The skirt flares out and has an asymmetric handkerchief hem which gives added movement and volume. We especially love the contrast of the black background tone and the red roses and green leaves running all over Ranvir’s dress.
Florals for spring and summer tend to be either pastel hues or fun vibrant colours, but this was a slightly more understated take on this pattern. Dark romantic looks with a gothic hint to them were seen on plenty of spring/summer catwalks, including Alexander McQueen. The key is softening the dark colours with lightweight fabrics like lace, silk and chiffon.
Ranvir Singh’s affordable dark floral dress was so elegant and floaty at the hem. She wore it with a pair of black slingback heels from Zara which were equally affordable and also embraced a trend in a very easy-to-replicate way. These shoes have a delicate stiletto heel, a pointed toe and adorable bows across the front.
The bows are just big enough to be a feature but not so large that they would restrict how you move in them or be too much of a focal point. This design is so feminine and is a wonderful way to wear the bow trend if you’ve not been sure about incorporating bow pieces into your winter capsule wardrobe. We saw bows on everything from dresses to blouses in the run-up to the festive season and they are showing no sign of going anywhere so far in 2025.
The Lorraine star could easily re-wear this entire outfit for spring or summer events and would look so stylish and sophisticated. On a cold February day we would suggest swapping the heels for a pair of warm knee high boots and possibly adding leather gloves with bows or something similar to subtly bring that trend in.
Bows instantly bring a fun feel to an outfit and the colour palette of a dark floral dress helps to mellow this a little. Alternatively, picking just one of these trends would also be a lovely choice and Ranvir’s look has given us plenty of inspiration.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
