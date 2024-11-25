Suede jackets are a huge trend right now, and Rachel Stevens just showed us the chicest one on the high street

Her Mint Velvet suede jacket is still available to buy - but it's guaranteed to sell out soon

Suede outerwear is most definitely one of the biggest trends for autumn/winter '24. It's right up there alongside leopard print and burgundy!

I've found myself swooning over designer options by Prada, Isabael Marant and Toteme, but until now I hadn't found the perfect high street jacket. Cue Rachel Stevens, who showed us her soft side on Instagram last week, posting about her morning at The Savoy hotel in London. She teamed a pair of on trend barrel leg jeans with a woven bag, ankle boots and the dreamiest tan suede jacket, which is from Mint Velvet.

Not only is the rich colour so sumptuous, the collar and patch pockets give it the retro feel I'm looking for. It's fully lined and 100% leather, so for £285, it's an investment worth making. When I checked earlier it looked like it was all sold out, so I'm happy to tell you currently all sizes seem to be back in stock. Be sure you don't miss out this time!

Shop Rachel's jacket

Tan Suede Pocket Detail JacketExact match

Mint Velvet Tan Suede Pocket Detail Jacket

I'm calling it - this is officially the best suede jacket on the high street. There has been some strong competition - styles like the Cos suede jacket and Arket suede jacket have flown off the virtual shelves, but this one is the ideal length to wear with jeans and look very flattering. Cat Deeley's a big fan of Mint Velvet too, so you'll be in good company. Don't forget to size up if you're looking to layer chunky knitwear underneath.

Shop more suede jackets

Sezane Will Jacket in suede

Sezane Will Jacket in Suede

Rachel also has this jacket by French clothing brand Sezane in her wardrobe. I have the Will jacket in blue denim, and it's almost more of a shirt/jacket hybrid. Great as a year-round wardrobe staple, this one would work particularly well over floaty boho dresses.

Massimo Dutti suede jacket

Massimo Dutti Short Suede Leather Jacket

Anyone else loving Massimo Dutti at the moment? Made from 100% goat leather, this super luxe option is ideal is you want a slightly shorter style. You can of course protect your jacket with a suede protector spray in the same way you would your suede boots.

Allegra K faux suede jacket

Allegra K Faux Suede Jacket

If you're looking for a more affordable option, there's nothing wrong with going faux. This is a slightly lighter colourway, so first ask yourself what colour suits me? It's got really positive reviews, this one.

Zara suede jacket

Zara Suede Leather Blazer

There are only larger sizes left in this one, and you can see that this one is nicely made. There's even a matching mini skirt available for £109.

We The Free Opal Swing Suede Jacket
We The Free Suede Jacket

One happy customer wrote of this piece: "I love everything about this jacket. It’s such a rich color for an ultra suede jacket. It’s top quality. Looks very chic and will be perfect for Christmas. Highly recommend… it’s worth the price."

Pilcro Faux-Suede Fringe Jacket
Pilcro Faux-Suede Fringe Jacket

If you fancy a bit of fringing, the Anthropologie Black Friday sale is the place to go. You get 25% off at the checkout, making this £111. I love how it's been styled with a leather waist belt on the model.

Rachel's followers were quick to praise her outfit, writing "one of my fav outfits you’ve ever posted" and "you look so awesome". Several people commented to ask where the S Club star's jacket is from, making me even more convinced this will be sold out by the weekend.

