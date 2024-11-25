Suede jackets are a huge trend right now, and Rachel Stevens just showed us the chicest one on the high street
Her Mint Velvet suede jacket is still available to buy - but it's guaranteed to sell out soon
Suede outerwear is most definitely one of the biggest trends for autumn/winter '24. It's right up there alongside leopard print and burgundy!
I've found myself swooning over designer options by Prada, Isabael Marant and Toteme, but until now I hadn't found the perfect high street jacket. Cue Rachel Stevens, who showed us her soft side on Instagram last week, posting about her morning at The Savoy hotel in London. She teamed a pair of on trend barrel leg jeans with a woven bag, ankle boots and the dreamiest tan suede jacket, which is from Mint Velvet.
Not only is the rich colour so sumptuous, the collar and patch pockets give it the retro feel I'm looking for. It's fully lined and 100% leather, so for £285, it's an investment worth making. When I checked earlier it looked like it was all sold out, so I'm happy to tell you currently all sizes seem to be back in stock. Be sure you don't miss out this time!
A post shared by Rachel Stevens (@msrachelstevens)
A photo posted by on
Shop Rachel's jacket
Exact match
I'm calling it - this is officially the best suede jacket on the high street. There has been some strong competition - styles like the Cos suede jacket and Arket suede jacket have flown off the virtual shelves, but this one is the ideal length to wear with jeans and look very flattering. Cat Deeley's a big fan of Mint Velvet too, so you'll be in good company. Don't forget to size up if you're looking to layer chunky knitwear underneath.
Shop more suede jackets
Rachel also has this jacket by French clothing brand Sezane in her wardrobe. I have the Will jacket in blue denim, and it's almost more of a shirt/jacket hybrid. Great as a year-round wardrobe staple, this one would work particularly well over floaty boho dresses.
Anyone else loving Massimo Dutti at the moment? Made from 100% goat leather, this super luxe option is ideal is you want a slightly shorter style. You can of course protect your jacket with a suede protector spray in the same way you would your suede boots.
If you're looking for a more affordable option, there's nothing wrong with going faux. This is a slightly lighter colourway, so first ask yourself what colour suits me? It's got really positive reviews, this one.
There are only larger sizes left in this one, and you can see that this one is nicely made. There's even a matching mini skirt available for £109.
One happy customer wrote of this piece: "I love everything about this jacket. It’s such a rich color for an ultra suede jacket. It’s top quality. Looks very chic and will be perfect for Christmas. Highly recommend… it’s worth the price."
If you fancy a bit of fringing, the Anthropologie Black Friday sale is the place to go. You get 25% off at the checkout, making this £111. I love how it's been styled with a leather waist belt on the model.
Rachel's followers were quick to praise her outfit, writing "one of my fav outfits you’ve ever posted" and "you look so awesome". Several people commented to ask where the S Club star's jacket is from, making me even more convinced this will be sold out by the weekend.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Weekly horoscope: 2 astrologers' predictions for 25th November - 2nd December 2024
Read your weekly horoscope from Sally Trotman and Penny Thornton who reveal what this week holds for every star sign on love, family, career, and more
By Penny Thornton Published
-
Tess Daly delivers glamour beyond our wildest dreams with sparkly jumpsuit - it’s the perfect party piece
Strictly's Tess Daly wore the most magnificent sequin-embellished jumpsuit on this year's show and it's given us so much inspiration
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Tess Daly delivers glamour beyond our wildest dreams with sparkly jumpsuit - it’s the perfect party piece
Strictly's Tess Daly wore the most magnificent sequin-embellished jumpsuit on this year's show and it's given us so much inspiration
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton has been wearing these elegant pearl earrings for over a decade and they're 20% off today
Duchess Sophie is also a fan of Heavenly London
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Eye-catching burgundy boots give Victoria Beckham's navy roll neck jumper and relaxed jeans a seriously cool edge
The entrepreneur is a master of casual chic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
I never wear UGGs in the rain, but these £15 boot guards remove the worry of being caught in a downpour
I can't believe I didn't know these existed
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Angelica Bell's metallic trainers and bright bobble hat are the perfect accessories to add colour to winter wardrobes
We love Angelica Bell's elevated casual look - her bright and fun accessories are winter must-haves
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Amal Clooney found the chicest (and easiest) way to wear white this holiday season
This sophisticated outfit would look good on all shapes and sizes
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon just proved the power of simple 'jeans and a nice top' with the chicest outfits
The pair's stylish looks are so easy to recreate
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Forget blue denim, Sienna Miller just made a very compelling case for beige with the most stunning co-ord
Neutral-toned denim is the way forward
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published