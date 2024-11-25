Suede jackets are a huge trend right now, and Rachel Stevens just showed us the chicest one on the high street

Suede outerwear is most definitely one of the biggest trends for autumn/winter '24. It's right up there alongside leopard print and burgundy!

I've found myself swooning over designer options by Prada, Isabael Marant and Toteme, but until now I hadn't found the perfect high street jacket. Cue Rachel Stevens, who showed us her soft side on Instagram last week, posting about her morning at The Savoy hotel in London. She teamed a pair of on trend barrel leg jeans with a woven bag, ankle boots and the dreamiest tan suede jacket, which is from Mint Velvet.

Not only is the rich colour so sumptuous, the collar and patch pockets give it the retro feel I'm looking for. It's fully lined and 100% leather, so for £285, it's an investment worth making. When I checked earlier it looked like it was all sold out, so I'm happy to tell you currently all sizes seem to be back in stock. Be sure you don't miss out this time!

Shop Rachel's jacket

Exact match Mint Velvet Tan Suede Pocket Detail Jacket £285 at Mint Velvet I'm calling it - this is officially the best suede jacket on the high street. There has been some strong competition - styles like the Cos suede jacket and Arket suede jacket have flown off the virtual shelves, but this one is the ideal length to wear with jeans and look very flattering. Cat Deeley's a big fan of Mint Velvet too, so you'll be in good company. Don't forget to size up if you're looking to layer chunky knitwear underneath.

Shop more suede jackets

Rachel's followers were quick to praise her outfit, writing "one of my fav outfits you’ve ever posted" and "you look so awesome". Several people commented to ask where the S Club star's jacket is from, making me even more convinced this will be sold out by the weekend.