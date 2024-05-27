Rachel Bilson is our latest style crush - her floral print dress is the best we've seen for summer
She's the latest celebrity to join the Rixo fan club
Remember The OC? Of course you do! Well all these years later, Rachel Bilson - AKA Summer Roberts - looks as amazing as ever, and if you follow her on Instagram you'll know she's got a seriously enviable wardrobe.
Her most recent look is a dress by one of our favourite British clothing brands, Rixo, and although it's early to call it, we think this might just be the best summer dress we've seen so far. Between the ditsy red floral print, cream background and flattering little sleeves, it's a great all-rounder.
The flattering shape makes it a great option if you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, and it's exactly the kind of midi that you can dress down with your best white trainers or style up for any big occasion you've got coming up in the next few months.
A photo posted by rachelbilson on
RRP: £265 | The Sathya dress is available in no fewer than four different prints, and in UK sizes 6 to 26. It's a bit of an investment buy, but trust us when we say Rixo dresses last. Some of my most treasured dresses are from Rixo and I've been wearing them for years! The bias cut, square neckline and elbow-length sleeves make it so easy to wear, and the smocked detailing is a nice touch.
One Rixo customer commented "Lovely dress - beautiful material as always when it’s a Rixo dress. Yes the prices are steep but then you have a dress you can wear and wear to any event or occasion - dress it up or down- for years to come. It’s the go to dress always."
Rachel is by no means the first celebrity fan of Rixo's designs. In fact, she's following the lead of Gillian Anderson, Hannah Waddingham, Holly Willoughby and the Princess of Wales, no less.
Rachel also posted an image on Instagram of herself wearing some fisherman sandals like the ones we've spotted on Helen Skelton recently, and we can't wait to see what she'll wear next.
But if the real deal Rixo is a bit more than you were hoping to spend on a summer dress, we've rounded up three great lookalikes that will do the trick too.
Shop the look for less
RRP: £45 | This dress is an amazing match for the Rixo. The floaty little sleeves are dreamy, and the elasticated waist has us sold!
RRP: £39.50 | This is a bestseller on the M&S website, and it's no wonder. One customer wrote of the dress, "perfect length, feels really light to wear and comfortable".
