Queen Maxima's masterclass in white summer trousers features timeless broderie anglaise and staple wedges

Queen Maxima was spotted enjoying a casual moment with her pet dog Mambo during the Dutch Royal Family photoshoot - and we can't help but admire her striking white outfit.

The Dutch royal looked flawless in an elegant embroidery anglaise top with wide-legged high-waisted white trousers and the summer wardrobe staple shoe - wedges. Queen Maxima's elegant and relaxed shirt and trousers combo show wearing all white doesn't have to be daunting with the right styling.

The Queen of the Netherlands smiled for photographs alongside her husband King Willem-Alexander and their three daughters, Princesses Catharina-Amalia Alexia and Ariane for their annual summer portrait.

In the photos, taken at Huis ten Bosch Palace in the Hague, Maxima and Willem Alexander's three daughters also looked summery in white and light brown shades, beaming at the camera alongside their parents.

White is shaping up to be one of the shades of the season, with fashion bible Vogue calling the shade the ideal choice for "the woman who bought into quiet luxury, but wants more from her restrained palette of oatmeals and taupes". Making an elegant change from bold and bright colours, the Spring/Summer 2024 catwalks saw white take centre stage at shows like Valentino, Stella McCartney and Gabriela Hearst.

An all-white outfit might feel brave, but as Sophie shows, choosing pieces with a Broderie anglaise is a key fashion trend for summer year after year, with intricate embroidery that looks elegant and romantic. Wearing the trend lends itself to summer holiday dressing, with lightweight cotton dresses and broderie-style blouses teaming seamlessly with chunky sandals and oversized beach bags.

We're also adding white jeans to our capsule wardrobe after seeing Reese Witherspoon style her high-waisted white denim with soft cashmere knitwear for a staple summer look.

Shop Queen Maxima's summer style

The Dutch Royal Family's summer portrait shows what a tight-knit family they are - along with family dog Mambo. The family adopted Mambo in 2021, announcing his arrival on social media for World Pet Day, and the sweet pooch is often spotted in pictures with Maxima and the rest of the family. The Dutch royals also have three labradors called Skipper, Luna and Nala - but they didn't make it onto the official portrait this time.