Queen Mary looks impossibly demure in a sultry square-neck midi dress and statement sun hat

Queen Mary looked stunning as she stepped out for a royal engagement earlier this week, re-wearing a sultry navy midi dress and updating it with nude accessories and a statement sun hat.

When you've finally managed to curate the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe, bulking up your collection with the most flattering colours for you skin's undertone, it's a breeze to recycle and rewear outfits, and style them in new ways to give a fresh look.

Queen Mary did exactly that as she stepped out for Denmark's Flag Day celebrations this week, rewearing her trusted, but now discontinued, Jubilee Crepe Midi Dress from Jane Atelier.

The demure design features a stunning square neckline, flattering fit-and-flare silhouette, and 3/4 length sleeves that all work together to create a simple but sultry and sophisticated look. We love the navy tone on Queen Mary, with the rich hue being less harsh than black but still demanding attention. It's a colour she wears a lot, with one of our favourite pieces of her's being her navy polka dot skirt that's the perfect piece to transition your wardrobe into autumn.

Another recycled item, Queen Mary added her oversized navy sun hat to the look, giving it an old Hollywood-esque touch that is so chic.

Her choice of accessories was a stroke of genius. While she could have created a monochrome look with matching navy accessories, or gone for a striking juxtaposition by styling the dress with white shoes, we love her choice of sleek nude heels and a matching nude handbag for a more subtle feel.

It was all about the pearls when it came to Mary's jewellery, with the royal opting for a freshwater pearl bracelet, a matching pearl necklace, and even a pair of subtle pearl stud earrings.

The cohesive accessorising elevated the outfit, creating a sleek look that couldn't be any more sophisticated.

She even matched her manicure to her handbag, with a pretty pale pink shade on her nails adding a soft pop of colour to the navy outfit.