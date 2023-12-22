Queen Letizia channels monochrome black with a velvet pantsuit that has us majorly inspired for winter

During a recent appearance in Madrid, Queen Letizia of Spain wore a stunning black velvet pantsuit, and we want to recreate her sultry yet sophisticated outfit as soon as humanely possible.

Queen Letizia of Spain is consistently knocking our socks off with her first class sartorial chops. From her iconic formalwear outfits to her summer holiday styles, Queen Letizia's most incredible style moments never disappoint - and one of her most recent outfits certainly proved to be no exception.

While in Madrid on 21 December with King Felipe for the Concert of the Spanish Presidency of the EU at the National Auditorium, the Spanish royals exhibited outfits that struck a perfect balance between glitz and subtlty. Queen Letizia, in particular, stunned in a velvet black pantsuit, looking rather elegant for that evening's affairs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no denying that Queen Letizia always stuns in her outfits, but this one in particular really struck our fancy. Her velvet black pantsuit, which is a brand new matching set from Paco Rabanne, perfectly complemented her, especially seeing as she continued the sophisticated chic vibes by tying her hair up into a sleek, voluminous bun. The velvet blazer boasted some silver sparkling buttons, which the Queen highlighted by wearing earrings that boasted a similar silver design.

Underneath the blazer, she wore a black low-neck top that provided an extra layer of warmth and style to the look.

To further accessorize the outfit, Letizia wore a pair of kitten heels from Nina Ricci in the same black shade of her pantsuit. The low heel, while also incredibly trendy and stylish, also provides some comfort for her look - because a girl's got to walk around comfortably in the cold weather! She also wore a very simple black clutch purse from Magrit which featured some satin accenting, a perfect switch up from her accompanying velvet counterparts.

Velvet suit jacket Visit Site RRP: £300.30 | This velvet suit jacket with lapel collar, long sleeves and welt pockets at the waist is quite similar to Queen Letizia's. Wide-leg velvet trousers Visit Site RRP: £223.20 | These Wide-leg velvet trousers with ironed creases on the front and darts at the back, and piping on the waist will help elevate any holiday outfit. Wide Fit Delina Twist Front Kitten Heel Court Shoe Visit Site RRP: £49.50 | Elevate your style with these high heeled shoes featuring a pointed toe and low stiletto.

With her striking black hair, Queen Letizia looks incredible sleek and stylish in this stunning monochrome black and velvet pantsuit. King Felipe wore a similarly stylish outfit, sporting a handsome navy suit with a white button up shirt and a lighter blue tie.

If you've been looking for a chic Christmas day combo to wear, or for any upcoming formal events for this winter, a velvet pantsuit just might be your ticket to comfortable and stylish bliss. Not only would a pantsuit look super chic no matter the occasion, but also, the jacket and trousers of the pantsuit will keep you warm all evening, rather than having to worry about those dreaded chills of a dress that occasionally creep in.