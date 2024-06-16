Pippa Middleton’s gingham wrap dress is the ultimate summer staple

Pippa Middleton’s 2021 Wimbledon outfit is still stuck in our minds, with her timeless gingham wrap dress still so on trend for this year's summer season.

As soon as summer starts to make itself known, we immediately begin to look forward to Wimbledon and the best Wimbledon looks we're bound to see on the celebs and royals sitting court-side.

The tournament always gives us inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobes with celebs from Kate Middleton to Sienna Miller stepping out in outfits that could easily take a spot in our round up of the best wedding guest dresses and accessorising with trendy, timeless pieces.

As we wait for this year's event to start, we're taking inspiration from past outfits worn by those in attendance and Pippa Middleton's 2021 Wimbledon look is at the top of list to be recreated.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Gingham Summer Dresses

Boden Sky Smocked Linen Midi Dress £145 at John Lewis With an A-line style skirt flowing out from the flattering elasticated bodice, this midi dress from Boden is the perfect elevated casual piece. Made from a soft, breathable linen, it's boxy square neck and sweet short sleeves make it a must-have wardrobe piece for the warmer months. Lk Bennett Cotton Rich Check Midaxi Relaxed Wrap Dress £279 at M&S It's no surprise that this gorgeous midaxi dress is selling out fast. With a flattering pie collar, puffed sleeves and stunning bow detail at the waist, it's effortlessly chic and easy to style for those days where you want to make a statement. Made from a cotton-rich fabric and with a relaxed fit, it's also super comfy. Nobody's Child Navy Gingham Rochelle Midi Dress £65 at Nobody's Child With an oversized smock fit, this gingham midi dress is so easy to throw on on those days where you want to look put-together but are struggling to find the perfect outfit. With a tiered frame, puffed sleeves, and round neck, it's effortlessly stylish. Plus, it's made entirely from organic cotton so it's responsible too.

Stepping out with her husband James Matthews for a daytime date, Pippa looked stunning in a now discontinued blue gingham wrap dress from Ralph Lauren for the occasion. With a plunging yet respectable v-neckline, dramatically puffed sleeves and a sweet bow detail at the waist, the gingham dress is the perfect summer piece for those casual days where you still want something elevated and interesting to wear.

The beauty of a wrap dress like Pippa's is its versatility. With an oversized tote bag, like the M&S rival for Loewe's £450 straw bag, and a pair of laid-back sandals (our current favourites are this £60 Chanel-lookalike pair) you're picnic ready and looking relaxed and ready for the summer day. But you can also flip the styling and dress up the piece with some heels and a smart crossbody or clutch. It's all in the accessories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon Accessories

&OtherStories Cat-Eye Sunglasses £27 at &OtherStories Crafted using hard-wearing acetate, these timeless cat frames will last a lifetime and go with every outfit you wear over that time. The stunning orange/beige tone is the perfect neutral, not as harsh as black but still packing a punch, and the oval tinted polarised lenses reduce glare. Kate Spade Set In Stone Mini Pendant £65 at Kate Spade This mini pendant necklace is the perfect dainty piece to add a hint of sparkle to a casual outfit. We love the thin chain and subtle shine of the crystal and can see this piece being one of those you never take off. Oliver Bonas Aster Starburst Silver Stud Earrings £39.50 at Oliver Bonas These silver starburst stud earrings, with their small gems and raised detail embellishments, are the perfect subtle statement for days where you want some added glitz and glam. Made from sterling silver, with a mix of 92.5% pure silver and alloys, they're hardy too!

With her hair tied back into a sleek ponytail, Pippa's accessories could really shine. We love her dainty jewellery which brings a subtle yet stunning addition to the look and her contrasting orange/neutral toned sunglasses against the blue gingham looks great.