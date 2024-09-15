Pippa Middleton elevates black mini dress with autumn-ready leather accessories - her ankle boots are a wardrobe staple

Proving the versatility and timeless appeal of the little black dress, Pippa Middleton expertly styled the piece for autumn with a pair of leather boots and a matching handbag.

To get the most out of your autumn capsule wardrobe, you need basic, versatile pieces that can be worn time and time again with a variety of different looks. With these classic and timeless pieces underpinning your clothing collection, you'll find styling chic, cosy autumnal looks becomes a simple task - and Pippa Middleton proved exactly this with a stunning throwback look from 2011.

Stepping out in London, Pippa elevated her black mini dress, which was already a stunning piece in its own right thanks to the intricately patterned lace and chic relaxed silhouette, with a pair of stunning brown leather ankle boots and a matching handbag.

Keeping warm in the cool autumn weather, she threw on a practical zip-up coat, opting for a simple and sleek style that featured little embellishment bar for its zip and pop-up collar.

This styling left Pippa's accessories to shine. While she could've leaned into a monochrome look, the warm brown-toned hue of the leather gave a whole new look to the black ensemble, bringing in a cosier autumn flair to the outfit.

With a slouchy look, the boots perfectly balanced the line between casual and chic, with their buckle detailing, sleek almond toe, and asymmetrical topline adding interest as well as a warmer autumn shade. While we love suede boots for autumn, this leather pair is absolutely stunning.

Pippa's leather handbag, the discontinued Pippa Medium Grab Bag by Modalu, tied in with her footwear, matching the warm brown boots perfectly for a sleek and put-together style we're going to be recreating all throughout the upcoming season.

Shop Pippa Middleton's Look

Nobody's Child Black Leopard Print Ballon Sleeve Zendaya Mini Dress £110 at Nobody's Child The perfect little black dress for autumn, this Nobody's Child piece brings a modern, trending take on Pippa's 2011 style. Cut in a timeless A-lie silhouette, the dress features a stunning leopard print pattern, a chic V-neckline and long balloon sleeves that work for any and every occasion - it's all in how you style it. DUNE Tyling Ruched Calf-length Leather Boots £98 at Selfridges Made from 100% leather, these boots are designed to last. Not only are they durable, their style is timeless and seasonless, with a classic closed round toe, zip detail at the side, ruched detail, and calf length making up the look. We love the comfortable block heel, sleek design, and warm brown tanned leather that'll make these boots easy to style for autumn. Urban Originals Faux-Leather Tote Bag Was £98, Now £78 at Anthropologie While Pippa Middleton's Modalu handbag is no longer on the market, there are a variety of warm-toned faux-leather totes out there and this one from Anthropologie is a great buy. Currently on sale, the style features a practical zip closure, dual handles as well as a detachable strap, a zip back pocket, internal slip pockets and laptop compartment so you can carry everything you need in style. Made from 100% vegan leather, it's designed to last and look good with everything.

Leaning into a more casual, off-duty look, Pippa styled her hair in a sleek ponytail, making sure to keep lots of volume at her roots.

A sweeping of bronzer brought a warm pop of colour to her cheeks despite the cold weather, while a nude lipstick tied into the sleek and refined style of her outfit.

Sunglasses covered her eyes, but when it comes to eye makeup, we think a warm brown eyeshadow look would work brilliantly with this outfit, highlighting the brown leather accessories to tie everything together neatly.