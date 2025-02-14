Pamela Anderson's check print dress is actually the chicest twist on a classic Burberry trench coat

Thought it couldn't get any more iconic than a Burberry trench coat? Enter the trench dress...

Pamela Anderson seen in Hudson Square on January 07, 2025 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

I've long been a fan of the classic structured silhouette of a trench coat, but Pamela Anderson just offered a fresh twist on the trend for 2025.

She appeared on Friday night's The Graham Norton Show wearing a beautiful Burberry trench coat - which you can immediately recognise from that distinctive check print. Look closely though, and you'll notice not everything is as it seems. Made from a silk blend, her £1,890 style is that bit thinner than a coat, and is essentially a shirt dress. Genius!

When we saw Kate Winslet's Burberry trench coat this week we officially called it: trench coat season is here. But if the weather's still too cold for you to pack away your puffer coat, this is a very chic style you can embrace with a wool coat over the top to keep you cosy. Talk about getting the best of both worlds...

BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick

(Image credit: BBC)

Shop Pamela's look

Check Silk Blend Trench DressExact match

Burberry Check Silk Blend Trench Dress

This is the exact dress Pamela's wearing and it's a true classic. Yes, it's pricey, but can you imagine how many times you'll wear it over a decade at least? It's so easy to style, and the belt creates an hourglass figure. Team it with knee high boots in the winter, switching to trainers and bare legs in the summer months. So chic.

Barbour Caroline Tartan Midi Dress Editor's pick

Barbour Caroline Tartan Midi Dress

I had to do a double take when I saw this dress. The camel-coloured tartan print is very Burberry! It's by another great British clothing brand, and for a fraction of the price, this midi will give you the same designer look. It's a really flattering length and has even got pockets.

Tailored Pleat Detail Belted Trench Coat
Karen Millen Tailored Pleat Detail Belted Trench Coat

Kate Middleton is a fan of Karen Millen's trench dresses. The pleated skirt on this design will move beautifully when you walk, and it's ideal if you're looking to freshen up your officewear wardrobe.

The Fifteen Sheer Tights Black
Heist The Fifteen Sheer Tights Black

Heist tights might be a bit more money than you'd normally spend, but they have convinced even me (I normally hate wearing tights!). They're soft, supportive and so far, no annoying ladders!

Pandora Era Bezel Sterling Silver Lab-grown Diamond Earrings
Pandora Lab-Grown Diamond Earrings

Pamela Anderson is a brand ambassador for Pandora, so whilst we can't tell which earrings she's wearing, these subtly sparkly earrings will definitely do the trick. It is Valentine's Day... treat yourself!

Manucurist Active Glow Polish 15ml - Blueberry
Manucurist Active Glow Polish 15ml - Blueberry

woman&home's Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett says: "If you’re looking to recreate Pamela’s manicure, this unlocks a similar sheer rosy tint, whilst also imparting a glossy shine and boasting a luxe strengthening formula - perfect for those with weak and dry nails."

Pamela was joined on the BBC show by Ross Kemp, Stephen Graham, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sean Hayes and Gracie Abrams. She's set to present an award at the BAFTAs in London on Sunday, so of course we can't wait to see what she wears for one of the biggest and most glamorous nights in the showbiz calendar.

BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick

(Image credit: BBC)

The Baywatch star's role in The Last Showgirl has received rave reviews recently, and Pamela is one of our all-time favourite style icons, so hopefully it means we get to see more of her stylish wardrobe.

Some of her impossibly elegant looks lately have been by designer labels like Emilia Wickstead, Oscar de la Renta and Dior, but I love that she also looks just as good for off-duty days on her Instagram, wearing jeans and T-shirts.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

