Pamela Anderson's check print dress is actually the chicest twist on a classic Burberry trench coat
Thought it couldn't get any more iconic than a Burberry trench coat? Enter the trench dress...
I've long been a fan of the classic structured silhouette of a trench coat, but Pamela Anderson just offered a fresh twist on the trend for 2025.
She appeared on Friday night's The Graham Norton Show wearing a beautiful Burberry trench coat - which you can immediately recognise from that distinctive check print. Look closely though, and you'll notice not everything is as it seems. Made from a silk blend, her £1,890 style is that bit thinner than a coat, and is essentially a shirt dress. Genius!
When we saw Kate Winslet's Burberry trench coat this week we officially called it: trench coat season is here. But if the weather's still too cold for you to pack away your puffer coat, this is a very chic style you can embrace with a wool coat over the top to keep you cosy. Talk about getting the best of both worlds...
Shop Pamela's look
Exact match
This is the exact dress Pamela's wearing and it's a true classic. Yes, it's pricey, but can you imagine how many times you'll wear it over a decade at least? It's so easy to style, and the belt creates an hourglass figure. Team it with knee high boots in the winter, switching to trainers and bare legs in the summer months. So chic.
Editor's pick
I had to do a double take when I saw this dress. The camel-coloured tartan print is very Burberry! It's by another great British clothing brand, and for a fraction of the price, this midi will give you the same designer look. It's a really flattering length and has even got pockets.
Kate Middleton is a fan of Karen Millen's trench dresses. The pleated skirt on this design will move beautifully when you walk, and it's ideal if you're looking to freshen up your officewear wardrobe.
Heist tights might be a bit more money than you'd normally spend, but they have convinced even me (I normally hate wearing tights!). They're soft, supportive and so far, no annoying ladders!
Pamela Anderson is a brand ambassador for Pandora, so whilst we can't tell which earrings she's wearing, these subtly sparkly earrings will definitely do the trick. It is Valentine's Day... treat yourself!
woman&home's Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett says: "If you’re looking to recreate Pamela’s manicure, this unlocks a similar sheer rosy tint, whilst also imparting a glossy shine and boasting a luxe strengthening formula - perfect for those with weak and dry nails."
Pamela was joined on the BBC show by Ross Kemp, Stephen Graham, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sean Hayes and Gracie Abrams. She's set to present an award at the BAFTAs in London on Sunday, so of course we can't wait to see what she wears for one of the biggest and most glamorous nights in the showbiz calendar.
The Baywatch star's role in The Last Showgirl has received rave reviews recently, and Pamela is one of our all-time favourite style icons, so hopefully it means we get to see more of her stylish wardrobe.
Some of her impossibly elegant looks lately have been by designer labels like Emilia Wickstead, Oscar de la Renta and Dior, but I love that she also looks just as good for off-duty days on her Instagram, wearing jeans and T-shirts.
