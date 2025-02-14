Pamela Anderson's check print dress is actually the chicest twist on a classic Burberry trench coat

I've long been a fan of the classic structured silhouette of a trench coat, but Pamela Anderson just offered a fresh twist on the trend for 2025.

She appeared on Friday night's The Graham Norton Show wearing a beautiful Burberry trench coat - which you can immediately recognise from that distinctive check print. Look closely though, and you'll notice not everything is as it seems. Made from a silk blend, her £1,890 style is that bit thinner than a coat, and is essentially a shirt dress. Genius!

When we saw Kate Winslet's Burberry trench coat this week we officially called it: trench coat season is here. But if the weather's still too cold for you to pack away your puffer coat, this is a very chic style you can embrace with a wool coat over the top to keep you cosy. Talk about getting the best of both worlds...

(Image credit: BBC)

Shop Pamela's look

Pamela was joined on the BBC show by Ross Kemp, Stephen Graham, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sean Hayes and Gracie Abrams. She's set to present an award at the BAFTAs in London on Sunday, so of course we can't wait to see what she wears for one of the biggest and most glamorous nights in the showbiz calendar.

(Image credit: BBC)

The Baywatch star's role in The Last Showgirl has received rave reviews recently, and Pamela is one of our all-time favourite style icons, so hopefully it means we get to see more of her stylish wardrobe.

Some of her impossibly elegant looks lately have been by designer labels like Emilia Wickstead, Oscar de la Renta and Dior, but I love that she also looks just as good for off-duty days on her Instagram, wearing jeans and T-shirts.