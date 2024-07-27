Nicole Kidman looks summer-ready in a linen blazer and practical straw tote bag

Nicole Kidman is clearly enjoying her European holiday, stepping out in a laid-back linen blazer and matching trousers - and her practical straw tote bag is a holiday must-have.

Summer often feels like the time to break out our floral midi dresses and strappy heeled sandals, taking on the heat with floating silhouettes. But Nicole Kidman has reminded us all that our summer capsule wardrobes can be filled with some very different pieces that will beat the heat just as well.

Sharing a holiday snap from Germany, the actress looked laid-back in a linen blazer and suit-trousers combo, walking by the sea as the hot sun bore down. But she looked impossibly cool and put-together, with the lightweight fabric and relaxed fit of her suit being the perfect way to keep cool while also protecting delicate skin from the sun's UV rays.

The stoney-beige shade of the co-ord is super trendy and versatile, with the muted shade working perfectly with numerous other colours to create different looks while also being light enough to reflect heat and keep you cool.

Leaning into the off-duty summer look, Nicole carried an oversized straw tote bag on one shoulder, with the large bag being both a stylish and practical choice to carry everyday essentials - we're sure she has numerous bottles of the best sunscreen in there as we all should in the warmer months!

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) A photo posted by on

Shop Nicole Kidman's Look

&Other Stories Fitted Linen Blazer £135 at &Other Stories With a relaxed fit, this casual linen piece is the perfect addition to any summer look, helping you to battle the breeze in style. The padded shoulders create a formal-feel, with the duo button closures and welt pockets adding subtle detailing to the sleek and chic design. &Other Stories Relaxed Breezy Trousers £77 at &Other Stories The perfect piece to keep yourself cool but covered-up this summer, these high-waist trousers from &Other Stories feature a flattering high waist, sleek pockets, and a relaxed wide-leg silhouette. Crafted from a light, breezy material, they're effortlessly cool in both senses of the word. Holland&Cooper Paloma Straw Tote £249 at Holland&Cooper Don't compromise style for practicality, this large straw tote bag from Holland&Cooper is big enough to fit everything you might need for a day out and still looks impossibly chic. Made from handwoven raffia and trimmed with leather detailing, its roomy interior is a whopping 43cm wide and its long straps make carrying it a breeze.

Further protecting herself from the sun, Nicole wore a laid-back cap on her head with an effortlessly chic messy bun poking out the back of it. We love the practical accessory and the addition of it to a traditionally more formal outfit of suit trousers and a blazer.

While we can't see what shoes the actress finished her outfit off with, this look would go perfectly with a pair of practical hiking sandals that have become the 'must-have' shoe for style and comfort this summer.