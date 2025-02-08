Nicole Kidman ditches the gown for an unexpected red carpet look - it's reminiscent of Julia Roberts' iconic oversized suit

Nicole Kidman looked stunning at the Critics Choice Awards in an oversized suit, crisply tailored shirt and polka dot tie - and we got deja vu when she stepped out on the red carpet as her outfit reminds us so much of Julia Roberts' iconic 90s style.

When celebrities flock to award shows and premieres, they always pull out the most incredible glitzy and glamorous looks, but it's the unexpected red carpet moments that can inspire us the most - and it, appears, other celebrities too.

Stepping out for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards on 7 February, Nicole Kidman looked impossibly sophisticated in a structured oversized two-piece suit, whose neutral cream tone she complimented by adding a light blue shirt, a fun polka dot tie and selection of shimmering gold jewellery. A stunning look in its own right, the outfit was made all the more striking for the way it paid homage to one of the best red carpet looks that wasn't a dress; Julia Roberts' iconic Golden Globes suit from back in 1990.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Nicole's Suited-Up Look

Nicole, who was nominated as Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Lioness, graced the red carpet in a two-piece cream suit from luxury designer Saint Laurent's spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection. Comprising of a pair of forever-on-trend wide leg suit trousers with a crisp front pleat detail running down the leg, the longline blazer was the star of the show with its structured shoulders, rouched detailing at the elbows and exaggerated lapels blending classic tailoring with a fun and playful style.

The suit's cream colour looked crisp and classic, with Nicole's choice of light-blue shirt with subtle a pinstripe pattern, that she tucked into the high-waisted trousers, complimenting the tone beautifully.

With a pair of shining patent shoes and a collection of glimmering gold bangles and rings finishing off her outfit, it was the polka dot tie that brought the entire look together and cemented it as the perfect business-chic style we can't to recreate for those elevated office days.

Finishing off the outfit, Nicole opted for a natural, glowing makeup look and her hair was styled in tousled, cascading waves for a glamorous touch that still felt a little more laid-back than we're used to seeing on the red carpet - and when you add this together with the suit, it's impossible not to compare it to the iconic outfit Julia Roberts' wore for the 1990 Golden Globe Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The two looks are uncanny! Attending the Golden Globes back in 1990, where she was awarded Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in Steel Magnolias, Julia Roberts inspired us all as she took to the red carpet in an oversized men's suit by Giorgio Armani.

Styling the grey two-piece suit with a crisp white shirt and playful tie, Julia let her voluminous curls cascade down her shoulders and wore an oh-so 90s makeup look with a terracotta lipstick and blusher sitting high on her cheekbones.

Nicole's choice of makeup and hair is too similar for her Awards show outfit in 2025 not to be inspired by Julia's iconic style. She styled her oversized suit in the exact same way, with the shirt boasting the same figure-hugging fit and her patterned tie giving the same feel as Julia's, and then she also did her makeup and hair in a similarly laid-back, tousled style too. And we can't blame her - Julia's style is iconic and we want to see more suits like her's everywhere, both on the red carpet and the streets alike.