This olive green jacket is particularly good for petites, and will see me through autumn in style

When I was a kid, I loved stocking up on stationery for a new term at school, but nowadays, it’s buying autumnal layers that gets me excited as we approach September. I love browsing for cover-ups at this time of year as there are so many options, and I think that I’ve found my favourite of the season with a bargain buy from New Look.

I treated myself to a new Boden trench coat in the sale a few weeks back, but it’s quite a heavyweight item, so I needed something a little shorter and lighter to see me through the tricky in-between weeks ahead. I had a browse around, and then I spotted this deep olive-toned faux leather piece, which was exactly what I was looking for. The boxier shape and simplistic design are perfect for throwing over just about any outfit, and I absolutely loved the khaki hue.

I was immediately drawn to the rich colour as it’s a little more modern and chic than traditional black or tan leather-look pieces, and the understated design looked far more expensive than the £45.99 price tag. I'm happy to report that it didn't disappoint, and as soon as it arrived, I knew that it was a keeper.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop the Jacket

New Look PU Patch Pocket Jacket in Khaki £45.99 at ASOS I love everything about this jacket. From the boxy shape and fuss-free design details to the rich colour, it ticks off all of my fashion boxes. It's also available in a matte black colourway, and you can choose from sizes 6-16.

Shop More Green Jackets

M&S Faux Leather Textured Longline Bomber Jacket £70 at M&S This fresh biker-meets-bomber jacket hybrid has a contemporary feel to it that looks fresh from the runway rather than one of the best British clothing brands. Whistles Agnes Leather Biker Jacket £299 at John Lewis The darker shade of this real leather piece feels a little more moody and will work well as an extra layer for your date night outfits. ASOS Leather Look Harrington Jacket in Khaki £50 at ASOS This one is very similar to my beloved New Look number, but has a longer length to it that will provide a little extra coverage on a chilly day.

It’s leather-look and made from polyester, but it’s a matte finish and feels very supple, so it doesn’t look plastic-y or feel squeaky. It’s lined and feels heavy enough for the cooler months, but I’ve already worn it during a summer evening without feeling too sweaty. I like the matching buttons and patch pockets details too, as they pep it up nicely without feeling too much. It strikes the perfect balance between relaxed and polished, so it finishes any look nicely, and I feel like I will be wearing it for years to come without any concerns about it feeling dated or going out of style.

The slightly cropped design is great for most body shapes, but it's particularly good for anyone petite. I'm 5"2 and it sits just below my waist and skims my hips - I love the length and it doesn't feel overwhelming to wear.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

It’s one of those timeless jackets that will work with pretty much any autumn capsule wardrobe, and it will easily see me through until the weather cools enough for me to swap to my best winter coats.

The khaki colour acts like a neutral, so it will work with an endless amount of colours and prints. The jacket can be layered up over any ensemble, and it just works. I’ve been wearing the olive-toned cover-up with everything from leopard print to denim, plus I find it works equally well with both day and night looks.

This really is a winner for the transitional time of year, and I still can't believe it comes in at under £50. It feels gorgeous to wear, and it's such an easy one to grab and pop on as I'm running out the door. I'm looking forward to wearing it again and again - the cooler weather really can't come fast enough.