Natalie Portman's laid-back denim jacket and floral dress combination is the transitional look we'll be wearing well into September

While filming on the set of Good Sex in New York, Natalie Portman reminded us of the power of the humble denim jacket. Styled with a silk floral mini dress and platform wedge heels, this look reminds us that a denim jacket can make almost any outfit feel effortlessly put-together.

Denim in all its glory is set to be a core part of the fall/winter fashion trends in 2025, with an array of jeans, jackets, and even dress styles spotted on the catwalks of major brands such as Simone Rocha and Prada. And if you're looking for new ways to integrate more denim into your capsule closet, a classic mid-wash jacket is one of the easiest ways to do so.

Portman's on-set outfit combines a cropped light-wash denim jacket with a delicate floral mini dress, two simple staples that, when combined, feel effortlessly chic. Plus, a mid-wash denim jacket layered over a soft, floral dress might just be the ultimate combination for the transitional period between summer and fall.

Underneath the jacket, she wears a floral vintage shirred mini dress from Saint Laurent. To finish, she wears the platform sandals that align perfectly with the boho-chic trend, and a Jacquemus black shoulder bag that features an iconic bead-embellished strap.

Whilst we move into late summer and edge closer to the cooler season, this outfit serves as a reminder of how essential a denim jacket is, especially when you're looking to layer up your best summer dresses on unpredictable weather days.

Typically seen as a casual fabric, denim is often reserved for more laid-back occasions, but this styling combination feels elevated, and we're seeing a huge rise in denim being styled as a part of smart casual looks.

Denim fabrics have been spotted in new, playfully designed silhouettes for the upcoming fall/winter season. Prada's runway saw straight-leg jeans with distressed detailing and vintage washes. Whilst Simone Rocha's runway saw unique pearl-embellished denim jackets.

The versatility of a denim jacket lies in the fact that it's perfect for layering in the transitional season, lightweight enough for when the sun appears, but warm enough for being a reliable layer once the temperature drops. And layered over the top of floaty dresses, you can create an outfit that works for changing temperatures too.