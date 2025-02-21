Snow was no match for Naomi Watts’ snuggly Sorel boots and we’re ready to take the plunge and pick up a pair

Cold weather was no match for Naomi Watts’ Sorel boots in 2018 and her style was so timeless that it’s still inspiring us for 2025.

The best winter boots are those timeless styles that you’ll reach for time and time again to keep you warm and looking fabulous. It’s a lot to ask for from a shoe but Sorel boots have always been up there as a brand when it comes to warm, waterproof boots that are great for a range of weathers, from heavy snow to flurries and rain. They have many celebrity fans including the Duchess of Sussex and Naomi Watts and the simple but chic way the actor wore hers in 2018 is still inspiring us to this day. Looking back at her Sorel x Chloé boots we might finally be ready to go for it and purchase a pair of Sorels as she made them look so stylish.

Her ensemble wouldn’t look at all out of place in 2025 and Naomi wore her Sorel boots in Park City in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival in January 2018. Sadly, her exact boots are no longer available, but it’s a testament to their classic design that Sorel still makes some similar options now.

(Image credit: Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images via Getty)

Shop Sorel Boots Like Naomi's

Sorel Torino™ Waterproof Snow Boots Was £150, Now £105 at Sorel You can confidently tackle winter head on in these insulated, waterproof boots which have a gorgeous faux fur collar and cosy microfleece lining. The rugged moulded rubber outsole gives exceptional traction and stability when you're venturing out in cold wet weather. Sorel Joan of Arctic Snow Boots Was £195, Now £117 at Amazon These iconic snow boots come in a variety of different colours and this tan tone is very similar to Naomi's Chloe x Sorel boots and has a faux fur trim at the top. The Joan of Arctic boots are loved by the Duchess of Sussex and are a great waterproof winter boot for snowy conditions. Sorel Women's Caribou™ Boots £165 at Sorel If you're venturing out in heavy snow then this classic Caribou boot is a go-to footwear choice. The Sherpa snow cuff, extreme traction sole and waterproof nubuck upper make for a stylish as well as practical boot. It's got a seam-sealed waterproof construction to keep your feet dry.

Style Your Sorels Like Naomi

H&M Brushed Finish Belted Coat £49.99 at H&M Falling to cosy calf-length, this coat has a brushed finish, notch lapels and a single back vent. It fastens with a tie belt that can be detached if you prefer to wear it draped open. Wear with blue jeans and Sorel boots to put your own spin on Naomi's 2018 outfit. & Other Stories Mock Neck Sweater £47 at & Other Stories Featuring dropped shoulders, slouchy sleeves and a mock neckline that saves you the bother of perfectly adjusting a roll neck, this affordable jumper is an easy to wear staple. This design comes in so many shades and has a straight silhouette and ribbed trims. Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans £43.64-£74.70 at Amazon These classic bootcut jeans are high waisted and come in several different washes, but a mid-blue like this is especially versatile as it can be dressed up and down easily. They're made from soft stretchy denim and have a built-in tummy panel that helps to smooth and support.

Perhaps the most distinctive feature of Naomi’s boots was the shearling material which ran all the way up the front as the tongue of the shoe. They were made from waterproof suede, with a full grain upper and they were also lined with shearling for extra cosiness.

The herringbone outsole and handcrafted waterproof vulcanised rubber shell make these boots great for sheltering your feet from the elements and the Sorel x Chloé boots were temperature rated at -32°c. It’s no wonder that Naomi Watts reached for them when she ventured out in snowy Park City, but these also sound like a chic alternative to your best wellies if it’s lightly raining outside too or just if you want to be sure your feet are toasty warm.

(Image credit: Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images via Getty)

Plenty of the designs Sorel still makes, like their Joan of Arctic boots or Caribou boots come in a similar tan tone to Naomi’s boots and can be worn in different degrees of rain, snow and cold. It’s worth checking out the specifications to find a pair that suits your requirements. Although spring is drawing closer, we’re tempted to get ahead of the game and invest in some Sorel boots now, especially since some stunning styles are currently reduced.

When it comes to styling them, Naomi took a pared-back approach and wore mid-blue relaxed jeans which she tucked loosely into the top of her boots. It looks as though these could have been boot leg or straight leg jeans and she didn’t worry about them fitting seamlessly into her Sorels, creating a more slouchy, relaxed look.

(Image credit: Photo by J. Merritt/GC Images via Getty)

The actor wore a black roll neck jumper with her jeans, with a camel belted coat over the top. In some pictures from her time in Utah it appeared as though she added the jumper when needed and was wearing a striped top underneath it with a grey scarf. Both options looked great with her ensemble, though the black jumper was a warmer choice and our favourite.

Naomi’s outfit was more elevated than a pair of leggings and a puffer, and worked with the cosy chic feel of her boots without trying to dress them up too much. We can easily imagine her wearing a similar look in 2025 and it would be just as lovely.