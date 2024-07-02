Myleene Klass expertly demonstrates how to nail 2024's waistcoat trend with chic linen two piece and floppy hat for Wimbledon

Wimbledon has only just begun, but attendees are already serving some incredible looks. As the championship got underway on Centre Court yesterday, Myleene Klass dazzled in a chic all white ensemble.

While we might be used to seeing guests in summery dresses, the Myleene reworked a classic piece of tailoring for her Wimbledon look: the waistcoat.

The menswear item is having a serious moment this season and is a major spring/summer fashion trend - and it’s not hard to see why, as she looked effortlessly chic in hers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Steal Myleene's Style

M&S Satin Single Breasted Waistcoat £ at M&S Summer might not last that long in the UK, but you can make the most of it with this stunning satin waistcoat from M&S. Easy to style with classic black trousers or blue jeans, this will be a staple piece this season. H&M Linen-Blend Trousers £24.99 at H&M Whether you are enjoying a stay-cation or holidaying overseas, linen trousers are a classic edition to any summer wardrobe. We particularly love this pair from H&M, which are made from a linen blend and have an ultra-flattering wide leg cut. H&M Square Sunglasses £11.99 at H&M If you want to recreate Myleene's style, these H&M sunglasses are a great dupe for hers. With their large rose-tinted lens and semi-transparent frame, these sunnies also have a retro feel that is perfect for the summer. M&S Woven Trilby Hat £35 at M&S Sun hats not only add a chic element to outfits, they are also for protecting your skin this summer. We love this small woven style from M&S, which is ideal for packing in your overhead luggage. H&M Straw Hat £10.99 at H&M This H&M straw hat will be the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe if you're after something timeless and elegant. Featuring a contrast band and broad brim, this will elevate even basic outfits. Zara Constrast Band Hat £22.99 at Zara While this Zara hat is slightly smaller, it is just as chic as the others on our list. Made with a gorgeous woven edge, it has a more relaxed and slouchier feel.

Part of her recent collaboration with Next, Myleene's tailored waistcoat emphasised her svelte frame with its deep V-neckline.

With its tortoiseshell style buttons and brilliant white hue, the jacket had a timeless look which gave more than a subtle nod to tennis. Unlike other waistcoats, hers was made from a stunning linen blend - ticking off another trend for this summer.

Sticking to the luxe linen feel, Myleene teamed the waistcoat with a coordinating pair of linen trousers. With their wide leg cut and lightweight material, the trousers had a slightly more relaxed feel but were still sophisticated enough for Centre Court.

As the British weather is notoriously changeable, the TV presenter also added a matching linen jacket to keep her cosy as the clouds gathered. Also from her recent Next collection, the three-piece-ensemble proved that dresses aren’t your only option for your next event.

Continuing her monochromatic look, Myleene added a white sandals with a kitten heel which were ideal for walking around Wimbledon's impressive grounds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She stuck to similar hues for her other accessories too, with a timeless wide brimmed straw hat to protect her skin as she watched the match.

The former Hear’Say singer also stuck to mega glam sunglasses trends as she added a pair of large round shades with a silvery frame that blended seamlessly the rest of her outfit.

Keeping jewellery to a minimum, the musician decided to add subtle golden-toned pieces including a pendant necklace and delicate pearl bracelets.

Not only did these pieces compliment her monochromatic outfit, Myleene's jewellery of choice channelled a real quiet luxury feel.

Showing how just wearable the waistcoat trend is, Myleene also wore minimal make-up as she let her chic outfit take centre stage.

Photographed courtside with her fiancé, Simon Motson, she opted for a subtle pink blush and slightly winged eyeliner.

While other guests were indulging in strawberries and cream, the mum-of-three topped off her look with a beautiful berry-toned lipstick.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those who are nervous about style a waistcoat this summer, Myleene’s outfit provides a great template for fans to follow.

With the jacket becoming a key trend this season, presenter Denise Van Outen has also offered her tips on how to wear this classic piece of menswear.

Before you race off and add a waistcoat to your capsule wardrobe though, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr has given her thoughts on the summery trend.

She said, "Myleene's matchy matchy look is spot on for Wimbledon. Not only is it white, it's a refreshing twist on tailoring that's ideal for sun-soaked days sitting courtside.

"I recently took trousers and a matching waistcoat set on holiday and it was the perfect suitcase staple - particularly if you're only taking hand luggage, since you can mix and match both," Caroline added.

"The waistcoat trend has been huge lately so you might have worn one with jeans or midi skirts, but the time has come to pivot to linen."