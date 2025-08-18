I've never understood Crocs, but after Michelle Yeoh stepped out in a designer pair, I had to put them to the test. Here's my verdict

As a fashion editor I will give most trends a go – whether it’s learning how to style butter yellow - this summer's hottest hue or bold colour drenching, I love keeping up with the latest looks and hero buys, but there is one shoe trend that I have struggled to get my head around and that’s the Crocs clog.

Launched in the US back in 2002, the oversized, spongy shoe has gone from being a practical piece saved for the beach or the garden to becoming a fashion statement-making piece of footwear. Over the last couple of years, Crocs have made the move from kitsch to cool, and lots of celebs (including Kate Middleton) have been spotted wearing them both as a daytime shoe and even on the red carpet.

Big names including Brooke Shields who wore a bright yellow pair while at the Tony Awards last year, have publicly shown their love for the chunky flats, and now Michelle Yeoh has joined Team Crocs, as she was spotted in a pair at the premiere of “Ne Zha II” last week. The A-list actress always looks amazing, so I was shocked to see that she had switched out traditional heels for the controversial clog. Pairing them with a chic oversized blazer dress and sunglasses, she opted for the Simone Rocha x Croc Siren Heels in the latte colour-way.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crocs has been slowly carving out a space for itself as part of the fashion elite, and has several designer collaborations under its belt, with Simone Rocha being one of the latest triumphs.

Launched last year, it gives a twist on the classic Croc clog, adding a luxurious, feminine and romantic feel to the casual shoe. As with all the shoes from this designer collab, Michelle’s heels were adorned with heavy embellishment along the front and sole, adding a pretty twist to the chunky-soled slip-on.

Although it pains me to say it, I actually liked Michelle’s alternative footwear choice, as the sparkle and faux-pearl detailing combined with the mid-height heels had a little more to it than usual, and added just the right amount of glam to her tailored outfit. After years of avoiding them at all costs, I was suddenly tempted to give the squidgy slip-on shoe a go. I tested out another embellished pair from the same designer range, and I was surprised by (gulp!)… just how much I liked them.

Exact Match Simone Rocha x Crocs Siren in Latte £270 at Simone Rocha As with all Crocs, this slip-on clog is made from a clever thermo-plastic that gives it a weightless feel. The low chunky heel adds some lift without being too much and they will work with everything from a dress to your best barrel leg jeans.

Simone Rocha x Crocs Fisherman in Electric Pink £245 at Simone Rocha Barbie pink continues to be a hero trend, and this eye-catching pair shows off the shade beautifully. The deep red gems have an evening-ready feel, so this one could finish off your latest date night outfits nicely. Simone Rocha x Crocs Siren in Powder Pink £270 at MYTHERESA Pastel tones give the chunky shoe shape a prettier spin and the coloured embellishment adds even more romance to this spongey shoe. Try teaming this pair with pastel outfits for a high end feel. Simone Rocha x Crocs Stomp Fisherman in Stocco £240 at MYTHERESA The neutral cream colour-way makes these very versatile. I wore them with a couple of midi dresses but they will buddy up well with denim or even a pair of tailored grey trousers.

I tried out the Stomp Fisherman shoe in an off-white hue, which has less of a heel than Michelle’s pair, but comes with very similar pearl and sparkle adornment across the front and sides. As soon as I opened the box, I couldn’t help but smile – they kind of looked ridiculous but at the same time amazing and they have a very cheerful kind of vibe that made me want to put them on straight away.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

I have of course heard rave reviews about how comfy Crocs are but I had never fully believed it. As a total clog newbie I was amazed by just how squishy and soft they felt on my feet – they feel bouncy to walk in while being very supportive – totally different to any of my other sandals. The thicker soles added a bit of height without the need for a heel and they are very breathable on even the warmest of days.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

I tested this pair out during a very hot heatwave, so I decided to give them a go with a couple of dresses. I was impressed by how well they seemed to work with most items in my wardrobe – the soft cream colour seemed to complement all of my best summer dresses, from busy prints to plain dresses, adding a glamorous touch to everything. I imagine they will work well with wide leg jeans and an oversized shirt combination too - giving just enough wow factor to pep up a simple outfit for the weekend.

I put my pair to the test by wearing them to my local supermarket. I definitely did get a few odd looks from fellow shoppers who were either surprised or intrigued by my bold footwear choice, but overall, I didn’t feel as silly or odd wearing them as I had expected, and they actually put a bit of a spring in my step as the statement shoe was very fun to wear.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

As I mentioned, I have had very strong feelings about Crocs in the past, and up until yesterday, I honestly didn’t think I could be swayed, but this OTT pair of clogs has completely changed how I feel about the controversial footwear. Yes, they are OTT, but the beautiful gems on this pair seem to soften the chunkiness of the shape and give them a cooler feel – and on top of all that, they feel like a dream to wear.

I was really surprised to see Michelle Yeoh rocking a pair on the red carpet, but after trying them out, I can see why she opted for this quirky shoe. While I may not be rushing out to buy a pair of classic plain colour-pop Crocs any time soon, I have loved wearing this embellished pair, and I will be less quick to eye-roll when somebody starts to gush about how much they love their Crocs. It certainly wasn’t on my bingo card for 2025, but it seems that I’m now part of Team Crocs, too.