I wasn't sold on the oversized suit and tie trend until I saw Michelle Pfeiffer⁣⁣'s Wall Street chic look

How does Saint Laurent follow their Spring 2024 campaign, which placed the incredible Diana Ross front and centre as the brand's muse? By featuring the iconic Michelle Pfeiffer as the face of their Spring 2025 collection, that's how!

She looked nothing short of sensational in these shots, stood against the backdrop of the New York skyline whilst modelling some very 80s-inspired oversized tailoring. I've long been a fan of trouser suits, and own some from British clothing brands like ME+EM and Mint Velvet, but wasn't convinced on the tie trend that I've seen on the runways of Armani and of course, Saint Laurent lately.

I loved Nicole Kidman channelling Julia Roberts in a similar look recently, but Michelle has me fully convinced. It takes that borrowed-from-the-boys aesthetic to another level and looks nowhere near as costume-y as I imagined. And even if this controversial accessories trend isn't for you, the crisp white shirt and double breasted blazer is absolutely the way to show everyone who's boss in 2025.

Shop androgynous tailoring

Rebecca Minkoff Oversize Double Breasted Blazer £284.34 at Nordstrom Forget neat blazers that you can hardly raise your arms in. For 2025, the bigger the blazer, the better. This will smarten up a pair of blue jeans, and there's something about a supersized silhouette that just gives the wearer that fashion editor edge. Zara Cotton Oxford Shirt £25.99 at Zara Zara shirts, in my experience, always look far more expensive that their high street pricetag. This one's available in XS to XXL, and you can check out our Zara size guide to find your perfect fit. Take styling tips from Michelle and have the cuffs turned back and peeking out from beneath the blazer. Free People Prep Striped Tie £24 at Free People Feeling bold? A preppy striped tie is the trend to try in 2025. The great thing about this is it's not too big a commitment if it's a flash in the pan trend. Wear the knot loose at the neckline for a more effortless finish.

Power dress like a pro

H&M Waisted Blazer in Grey £42.99 at H&M Seriously, snap this H&M suit up before everyone else does. The price point is very impressive and grey is a softer alternative to black. I love the burgundy tie and pops of gold jewellery in Michelle's perfectly curated look. H&M Flared Crease-Leg Trousers £24.99 at H&M These are a really flattering fit, and you don't have to be working on the trading floor to wear amazing tailoring. Try this full suit with heels and a camisole for a confidence-boosting date night outfit option. & Other Stories Wavy Cuff Bracelet £32 at & Other Stories This statement cuff is a great high street homage to the Tiffany Bone cuff. It will work with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to your best little black dress so it's well worth treating yourself.