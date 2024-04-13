Meghan Markle just mastered the perfect summer outfit - and we're stealing it for wedding season

Meghan Markle stepped out with Prince Harry for the Royal Salute Polo Challenge for Sentebale in Palm Beach, Miami

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan Markle is giving us chic summer outfit inspiration with her latest look, with a neutral ensemble that lends itself perfectly to occasionwear. 

The Duchess of Sussex wore a Heidi Merrick dress and killer nude heels for a day out with Prince Harry for the Royal Salute Polo Challenge for Sentebale in Palm Beach, Miami.

Meghan teamed the elegant summer dress with Valentino oversized shades, an on-trend Heidi Merrick cross-body bag (a trend recently championed by style Queen Jennifer Aniston), and her signature gold jewellery pieces - all in all, it's a flawless summer look. 

While the sun might just apppearing out of the clouds in the UK, temperatures in Miami are soaring and Meghan's light and airy outfit has us dreaming of summer weddings.

Meghan opted for the 'Ginger Dress' in Ivory and Hemp Silk for the occasion, crafted by Californian designer Heidi Merrick. The brand describes its ethos as infusing "feminine style with the tangible and the ethereal, capturing vulnerability and strength of women". 

Naturally, fans were impressed by Meghan's elegant outfit, taking to the comments section to express their approval. "I love when Meghan wears white and I love the cut of this dress," wrote one fan on Instagram, before continuing, "The high neck and sleeveless design looks really elegant and shows off her toned arms. I like the bow detail on the back too."

While another said, "Wow! This is the coolest dress on her. Her shoulders carry the whole thing off and I love her hair like this." And a third wrote, "I think Polo Meghan is my favourite! Love everything about this outfit. And they look so good next to each other."

if you want to recreate this look yourself, we've hunted down the exact pieces Meghan wore, as well as some high street alternatives, for those of us who don't have an A-list budget. 

Shop Meghan's polo look

Heidi Merrick Ginger Dress
Heidi Merrick Ginger Dress in Ivory & Help Silk

The folder-halter style of this silk dress creates an elegant finish that's perfect for a wedding guest outfit. Pockets add a practical element as well. 

Valentino One Stud White Leather Crossbody Bag
Valentino One Stud White Leather Crossbody Bag

This Valentino cross-body bag oozes elegance, with clean lines and gold details for timeless style. The Italian brand has crafted this shoulder bag from smooth leather, giving it a soft and sumptuous finish.

Heidi Merrick Santa Barbara Frame Sunglasses
Heidi Merrick Santa Barbara Frame Sunglasses

Oversized, old-school glamour sunglasses will forever be one of our favourite sunglasses trends, and this 'Santa Barbara' pair finishes off Meghan's laid-back outfit perfectly. 

Asos Design twist halter maxi dress
Asos Design twist halter maxi dress

This twist-detail neckline has the same chic look as Meghan's halter-neck dress, in a 'quiet luxury' taupe colour that will complement most other shades for accessories. 

John Lewis Mini Leather Flap Over Cross Body Bag
John Lewis Mini Leather Flap Over Cross Body Bag

This sleek cross-body bag is the perfect summer accessory. Wear over jeans and a t-shirt or as part of a wedding guest ensemble. 

Le Specs Air Heart Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Le Specs Air Heart Cat-Eye Sunglasses

The cat-eye sunglasses are just as stylish as Meghan's oversized shades, in our opinion for a classic and timeless summer look. 

