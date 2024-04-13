Meghan Markle just mastered the perfect summer outfit - and we're stealing it for wedding season
Meghan Markle stepped out with Prince Harry for the Royal Salute Polo Challenge for Sentebale in Palm Beach, Miami
Meghan Markle is giving us chic summer outfit inspiration with her latest look, with a neutral ensemble that lends itself perfectly to occasionwear.
The Duchess of Sussex wore a Heidi Merrick dress and killer nude heels for a day out with Prince Harry for the Royal Salute Polo Challenge for Sentebale in Palm Beach, Miami.
Meghan teamed the elegant summer dress with Valentino oversized shades, an on-trend Heidi Merrick cross-body bag (a trend recently championed by style Queen Jennifer Aniston), and her signature gold jewellery pieces - all in all, it's a flawless summer look.
While the sun might just apppearing out of the clouds in the UK, temperatures in Miami are soaring and Meghan's light and airy outfit has us dreaming of summer weddings.
A post shared by Royal Fashion Police (@royalfashionpolice)
A photo posted by on
Meghan opted for the 'Ginger Dress' in Ivory and Hemp Silk for the occasion, crafted by Californian designer Heidi Merrick. The brand describes its ethos as infusing "feminine style with the tangible and the ethereal, capturing vulnerability and strength of women".
Naturally, fans were impressed by Meghan's elegant outfit, taking to the comments section to express their approval. "I love when Meghan wears white and I love the cut of this dress," wrote one fan on Instagram, before continuing, "The high neck and sleeveless design looks really elegant and shows off her toned arms. I like the bow detail on the back too."
While another said, "Wow! This is the coolest dress on her. Her shoulders carry the whole thing off and I love her hair like this." And a third wrote, "I think Polo Meghan is my favourite! Love everything about this outfit. And they look so good next to each other."
if you want to recreate this look yourself, we've hunted down the exact pieces Meghan wore, as well as some high street alternatives, for those of us who don't have an A-list budget.
Shop Meghan's polo look
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The folder-halter style of this silk dress creates an elegant finish that's perfect for a wedding guest outfit. Pockets add a practical element as well.
This Valentino cross-body bag oozes elegance, with clean lines and gold details for timeless style. The Italian brand has crafted this shoulder bag from smooth leather, giving it a soft and sumptuous finish.
Oversized, old-school glamour sunglasses will forever be one of our favourite sunglasses trends, and this 'Santa Barbara' pair finishes off Meghan's laid-back outfit perfectly.
This twist-detail neckline has the same chic look as Meghan's halter-neck dress, in a 'quiet luxury' taupe colour that will complement most other shades for accessories.
This sleek cross-body bag is the perfect summer accessory. Wear over jeans and a t-shirt or as part of a wedding guest ensemble.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
-
-
Linen trousers are a non-negotiable this spring – I'll be living in this flattering, chic navy pair all season
Comfortable, cool and oh-so-stylish, these linen trousers are a must-have for the warmer weather
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
How to do Couch to 5k on a treadmill - 5 steps to complete the beginner-friendly program
Wondering how to do Couch to 5k on a treadmill? Here, a PT reveals the best way to do the program at the gym and all the benefits to be had
By Grace Walsh Published