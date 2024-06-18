I’m buying this high street go-with-everything blouse in every colour - and so should you

ME+EM’s elevated blouse is very versatile and super flattering

ME+EM cheesecloth blouse
(Image credit: ME+EM)
Kerrie Hughes
By
published

If you're anything like me, knowing what to wear from one day to the next right now is a constant source of confusion. With the weather all over the place, my wardrobe is full of versatile pieces that will work no matter what it's like outside. And this ME+EM cheesecloth blouse is my latest addition - in all three colours.  

The excitement I feel when finding an item of clothing that not only makes me look and feel amazing, but that I know I'll get so much wear out of is like no other. It's those staples that form the bulk of my wardrobe, and the essential pieces that one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM, has given so much more appeal and meaning to. And while this shirt is an investment item (sadly not in the ME+EM sale), I'm buying it in every colour as I know it will give me all of the above. 

The elevated shirt is exactly what you need for this unpredictable weather. The cheesecloth material makes it lightweight and breathable, the sleeve length keeps you cool and is super flattering on the arms, the beautiful finish and ultra feminine detailing makes it work for day and night, and the bulk-free fabric lends itself perfectly to layering so it can hold a firm spot in your wardrobe all year round. 

ME+EM cheesecloth blouse
ME+EM cheesecloth blouse

I love everything about this shirt, from the beautiful detailing and lightweight material, to the super flattering arms length and ruffle style neck - this is elevated casual at its very best

If you want to add one of these blouses to your wardrobe you'll need to be quick. Sizes in all colours are selling fast, and it's not hard to see why. This shirt is so versatile, the styling options are endless. I have no doubt I will be living in this, with my favourite pair of jeans and some of the best white trainers throughout summer.

If ME+EM doesn't have the size you want in this shirt, it has plenty of other similar, equally gorgeous ones to choose from.

Shop ME+EM blouses

Cheesecloth Ruffle Sleeveless Blouse ME+EM
Cheesecloth Ruffle Sleeveless Blouse

Another stunning cheesecloth blouse, this sleeves on this are another level. The ruffle design is ultra feminine and so flattering across the shoulders and tops of the arms. This is amazing for helping to provide any shape with structure and posture.

Silk Cotton Summer Waterlily Print Blouse
Silk Cotton Summer Waterlily Print Blouse

A very similar style to the cheesecloth blouse above, only elevated even further with a different fabric and print. A luxurious blend of cotton and silk, this top is super smooth and soft against the skin, and lightweight to keep you cool. Perfect for elevated casual, layering and dressed up for the evening. 

ME+EM Cotton Stripe Lace Detail Blouse
Cotton Stripe Lace Detail Blouse

A classic blue and white striped shirt with a twist, this stunning lace detail blouse reimagines a staple in a way that makes us want to buy it immediately. Intricate, feminine detailing around the neckline and along the sleeves - this is next on my wishlist. 

Shop more blouses

H&M blouse
H&M Frill-trimmed muslin blouse

H&M has a brilliant selection of summer blouses available right now, all at a very affordable price point. This full-trimmed muslin blouse is new in, but won't hang around long, I imagine. The design features a feminine frill collar and frill-trimmed placket with pearly buttons, butterfly sleeves and a yoke with gathers on the back. 

Zara Sleeveless Romantic Blouse
Zara Sleeveless Romantic Blouse

It was hard to pick just one ruffle blouse from Zara's extensive, amazing collection right now. But this one really caught my eye. The design is so feminine and the cut incredibly flattering, this piece would work for any time day or night, for any occasion. Just stunning. 

Mint Velvet Open Stitch Knit Top, Black
Mint Velvet Open Stitch Knit Top

Oh, Mint Velvet - stop it. Just look at this stunning piece – open stitch cotton knitted top, with a crew neckline, super flattering short ruffled broderie sleeves and front button fastening. Just take my money already. Also available in black 

Kerrie Hughes
Kerrie Hughes
Editor

Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.

 

After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.

As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.  

Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.

Latest