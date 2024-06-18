I’m buying this high street go-with-everything blouse in every colour - and so should you

If you're anything like me, knowing what to wear from one day to the next right now is a constant source of confusion. With the weather all over the place, my wardrobe is full of versatile pieces that will work no matter what it's like outside. And this ME+EM cheesecloth blouse is my latest addition - in all three colours.

The excitement I feel when finding an item of clothing that not only makes me look and feel amazing, but that I know I'll get so much wear out of is like no other. It's those staples that form the bulk of my wardrobe, and the essential pieces that one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM, has given so much more appeal and meaning to. And while this shirt is an investment item (sadly not in the ME+EM sale), I'm buying it in every colour as I know it will give me all of the above.

The elevated shirt is exactly what you need for this unpredictable weather. The cheesecloth material makes it lightweight and breathable, the sleeve length keeps you cool and is super flattering on the arms, the beautiful finish and ultra feminine detailing makes it work for day and night, and the bulk-free fabric lends itself perfectly to layering so it can hold a firm spot in your wardrobe all year round.

ME+EM cheesecloth blouse £75 at M+EM I love everything about this shirt, from the beautiful detailing and lightweight material, to the super flattering arms length and ruffle style neck - this is elevated casual at its very best

If you want to add one of these blouses to your wardrobe you'll need to be quick. Sizes in all colours are selling fast, and it's not hard to see why. This shirt is so versatile, the styling options are endless. I have no doubt I will be living in this, with my favourite pair of jeans and some of the best white trainers throughout summer.

If ME+EM doesn't have the size you want in this shirt, it has plenty of other similar, equally gorgeous ones to choose from.

Shop ME+EM blouses

Cheesecloth Ruffle Sleeveless Blouse £95 at ME+EM Another stunning cheesecloth blouse, this sleeves on this are another level. The ruffle design is ultra feminine and so flattering across the shoulders and tops of the arms. This is amazing for helping to provide any shape with structure and posture. Silk Cotton Summer Waterlily Print Blouse £165 at ME_EM A very similar style to the cheesecloth blouse above, only elevated even further with a different fabric and print. A luxurious blend of cotton and silk, this top is super smooth and soft against the skin, and lightweight to keep you cool. Perfect for elevated casual, layering and dressed up for the evening. Cotton Stripe Lace Detail Blouse £175 at ME+EM A classic blue and white striped shirt with a twist, this stunning lace detail blouse reimagines a staple in a way that makes us want to buy it immediately. Intricate, feminine detailing around the neckline and along the sleeves - this is next on my wishlist.

