I’m buying this high street go-with-everything blouse in every colour - and so should you
ME+EM’s elevated blouse is very versatile and super flattering
If you're anything like me, knowing what to wear from one day to the next right now is a constant source of confusion. With the weather all over the place, my wardrobe is full of versatile pieces that will work no matter what it's like outside. And this ME+EM cheesecloth blouse is my latest addition - in all three colours.
The excitement I feel when finding an item of clothing that not only makes me look and feel amazing, but that I know I'll get so much wear out of is like no other. It's those staples that form the bulk of my wardrobe, and the essential pieces that one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM, has given so much more appeal and meaning to. And while this shirt is an investment item (sadly not in the ME+EM sale), I'm buying it in every colour as I know it will give me all of the above.
The elevated shirt is exactly what you need for this unpredictable weather. The cheesecloth material makes it lightweight and breathable, the sleeve length keeps you cool and is super flattering on the arms, the beautiful finish and ultra feminine detailing makes it work for day and night, and the bulk-free fabric lends itself perfectly to layering so it can hold a firm spot in your wardrobe all year round.
I love everything about this shirt, from the beautiful detailing and lightweight material, to the super flattering arms length and ruffle style neck - this is elevated casual at its very best
If you want to add one of these blouses to your wardrobe you'll need to be quick. Sizes in all colours are selling fast, and it's not hard to see why. This shirt is so versatile, the styling options are endless. I have no doubt I will be living in this, with my favourite pair of jeans and some of the best white trainers throughout summer.
If ME+EM doesn't have the size you want in this shirt, it has plenty of other similar, equally gorgeous ones to choose from.
Shop ME+EM blouses
Another stunning cheesecloth blouse, this sleeves on this are another level. The ruffle design is ultra feminine and so flattering across the shoulders and tops of the arms. This is amazing for helping to provide any shape with structure and posture.
A very similar style to the cheesecloth blouse above, only elevated even further with a different fabric and print. A luxurious blend of cotton and silk, this top is super smooth and soft against the skin, and lightweight to keep you cool. Perfect for elevated casual, layering and dressed up for the evening.
Shop more blouses
H&M has a brilliant selection of summer blouses available right now, all at a very affordable price point. This full-trimmed muslin blouse is new in, but won't hang around long, I imagine. The design features a feminine frill collar and frill-trimmed placket with pearly buttons, butterfly sleeves and a yoke with gathers on the back.
It was hard to pick just one ruffle blouse from Zara's extensive, amazing collection right now. But this one really caught my eye. The design is so feminine and the cut incredibly flattering, this piece would work for any time day or night, for any occasion. Just stunning.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Fitbit Versa 4 vs Charge 6: What's the difference? I tried them both to find out
Health Editor Grace Walsh put the Fitbit Versa 4 vs Charge 6 to the test through workouts, several nights of sleep, and daily tracking to reveal all you need to know
By Grace Walsh Published
-
These are 32 snacks you should avoid on a healthy diet
Want to upgrade your nutrition? Beware of the snacks you should avoid when you're feeling hungry...
By Lauren Clark Published