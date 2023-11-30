Martha Stewart's plaid puffer jacket and white bobble hat just gave us winter style inspiration to the stars

Martha Stewart majorly channeled preppy winter energy this week as she debuted a new winter outfit that consisted of a classic plaid puffer jacket and a white bobble hat.

Martha Stewart, undoubtedly, is the queen of home decor, hosting parties, fashion, etc. - basically, she rules any space she steps her foot into, and it's her world that we are all just living in. Aside from her inspiration lifestyle tips and tricks she's constantly sharing with the world (recently, we've loved her trick for creating the chicest yet simplest holiday centrepieces), she also is a great role model for fashion inspiration, and her most recent look just proved to be no exception.

She posted a picture to her Instagram on 29 November of her standing in her winter wonderland-esque backyard, giving a preview into how she decorates that space for the holiday season. Although the focal point of her post is not supposed to be her outfit, we couldn't help but notice just how chic her coat is from this post - and fans in the comments agreed.

A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) A photo posted by on

"I have been buying beautiful antiques for my home and garden from @withingtonantiques in York maine for many years - yesterday he delivered my first "deer" fashioned from concrete in about 1900 in Belgium," she captioned the post, showing off a picture of her new reindeer sculpture that she placed in her backyard.

Although she was highlighting this gorgeous piece of art, fans couldn't help but notice her timeless, quiet luxury puffer jacket. Puffer coats are not a new coat trend that people are lusting over - in fact, for the last few years, they've been all the rage in stores raging in price from Uniqlo to Prada, and the comments in Martha's post proved it.

"Where is your coat from, Martha? So chic," one fan commented, to which another fan replied, "looks like Burberry."

Another said: "We need to know who makes this coat?!"

Still, we're wondering the same thing. Although Martha has not revealed the origin of her chic plaid puffer, we found a few lookalikes that will do the trick, and will certainly add a lot to your winter outerwear wardrobe.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Tan Brown Houndstooth Crest-Patch Puffer Coat Visit Site RRP: £319 | Lauren Ralph Lauren elevates the essential puffer coat with the season’s refined houndstooth motif and Lauren’s signature crest patch at the chest. Barbour Germain Quilted Jacket Visit Site RRP: £139 | The pillow-like collar on the Barbour Germain Quilted Jacket gives this Barbour classic a stylish update, seamlessly blending modern details with heritage influences. Cropped Check Puffer Jacket in Archive Beige - Women | Burberry® Official Visit Site RRP: £1,290 | Treat yourself to a designer coat that you'll wear for decades this holiday season. This classic Burberry puffer is filled with goose down and feathers for impactful warmth and comfort all winter.

While the jacket is, of course, the star of the show in her sartorial ensemble, we also admired the way she paired it with a simple base layer of blue jeans and a classy white crewneck sweater. She also paired the outfit with the cutest white bobble hat we've ever seen, as well as some practical, yet chic, winter gloves.