Martha Stewart's cosy hoodie coord with full makeup is the comfy yet glam look we're going for this Christmas

While appearing on the 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,' Martha Stewart wore a super comfortable-chic matching set behind the scenes and we just adore the look.

We don't need to be the first to tell you that Martha Stewart always keeps it real - from revealing her holiday party must-haves, to her gardening advice, to even her hilarious day-to-day antics (we'll never forget when she got a haircut in the airport), we look to her for effortless inspiration in all that we do.

Recently, the lifestyle mogul appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon for a special holiday edition episode, on which she talked about her friendship with Snoop Dogg, plus her new storefront that she's launching on Amazon called "The World of Martha."

At 82 years old, Martha Stewart absolutely killed the fashion game while on and off camera at 30 Rockefeller Center while filming with Jimmy Fallon and Bradley Cooper, who was also a guest on the show that evening. While backstage with Jimmy, she wore a super cosy monochrome tan sweatsuit, which she accessorized (in true Martha fashion) with a full face of makeup and some stunning jewelry.

Only Martha Stewart could make a sweat suit look so chic!

On the show itself, she wore an equally inspiring outfit, opting for a green pantsuit. The three-piece feminine suit featured delicate tapered tailoring, and finished off with a pussy bow accent on the neckline, adding to the festive elegance of the outfit.

For accessories, she went with some classic pieces, including some very festive, gold dangling earrings that perfectly complemented the green hue of her suit. And, of course, her sleek, face-framing blonde bob was styled to perfection in total Martha fashion.

While on the show, she talked a lot about hosting dinner parties at her home. "I have a table that seats 18 in my dining room and I like to fill it," she told Jimmy, "and I live in Bedford... there are so many movie stars hanging out there right now."

With an 18 seater table, there's no doubt Martha has been breaking out her creative holiday centrepieces!

Jimmy proceeded to ask which celebs she's had over for one of her famous dinners, and she said that among her favourite guests are Michael Kelly, and the ever-famous Snoop Dogg - whom she said brought seven bodyguards to her house when she once had him over for lunch.

"They ate everything and left nothing for the rest of the guests!" Martha said. "I had to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for my friends."