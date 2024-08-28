This £39.50 M&S crossbody reminds us so much of Chanel's iconic quilted shoulder bag
The high-end look with a high street price tag? We're sold.
M&S bags are often a big hit thanks to their designer feel at an affordable price point. One of their latest drops is a quilted crossbody bag that seriously reminds us of the timeless quilted Chanel shoulder bag.
When it comes to the best designer bags worth investing in, classic Chanel pieces are undoubtedly among the most incredible picks on the market. But if an affordable designer bag is what you're after, the Chanel's high price tags put them way out of that category.
That's why we just adore when a high street favourite provides the look of a designer classic with a price point that we can actually commit to.
The M&S Collection Quilted Chain Strap Cross Body Shoulder Bag is strikingly similar to Chanel's iconic quilted shoulder bags, which are known to cost thousands.
At just £39.50, the material is faux leather, which can account for the affordable price point, but the quilted finish and lined compartment give the bag a more expensive feel. It's big enough to fit in a phone, purse and some makeup essentials, making it a great choice for dinners, evenings out or shopping trips.
This iconic Chanel bag is available on FarFetch pre-owned, with all the hallmarks that make it a timeless classic. It features Chanel's iconic diamond quilting and gold clasp, with the Chanel branding in the interior.
The M&S accessory comes in four colour ways; black, cream, orange and green. A versatile piece, it can be worn as a shoulder bag or adjusted to be a crossbody.
Wear with jeans, a T-shirt and light jacket for a smart-casual look, or with the M&S Chanel lookalike jacket and trousers for a full Chanel-inspired look.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
M&S lovers who have already shopped the bag have left glowing reviews for the designer lookalike, with one customer penning, "Bought to attend wedding and am delighted with bag; very smart and 'feels' similar to leather; the colour a perfect match to the cream ballet shoes, also M&S, again bought for the wedding."
While another said, "This bag is a good size for my long purse with many cards in it. It also holds my phone, lipstick, mirror, comb and keys. It looks smart and is super quality."
And another wrote, "Great bag. Exactly what I needed, not big but a little bigger than a camera bag. Luxurious looking padded imitation leather and chain crossover body."
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
-
-
Kerry Washington just wore the chicest shirt and shorts combination that is ideal for changeable end of summer weather
It's a truly timeless ensemble
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Zara Tindall looks striking in sporty all-white and riding boots combination that's got us tempted to add a pair of knee highs to our wardrobe
Zara Tindall looked classic in all-white and riding boots at the Hartpury International Horse Trials
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Kerry Washington just wore the chicest shirt and shorts combination that is ideal for changeable end of summer weather
It's a truly timeless ensemble
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Zara Tindall looks striking in sporty all-white and riding boots combination that's got us tempted to add a pair of knee highs to our wardrobe
Zara Tindall looked classic in all-white and riding boots at the Hartpury International Horse Trials
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Queen Maxima's flowing tropical trousers, wedges and chill-fighting cape made for the comfy near-autumn outfit of dreams
Queen Maxima went head to toe green and banished chilly winds with a chic cape
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Trinny Woodall's divisive barrel leg jeans have caused a stir online - but we love her comfortable, chic look for transitional weather
Could this be one of the season's most controversial fashion trends?
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
M&S just combined two of our favourite designer bags in one affordable staple - and we predict a sell-out
Look no further for the perfect autumn bag
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Pippa Middleton's white jeans, ballet pumps and royal blue blazer made a winning combination for a chic summer look
Pippa Middleton's timelessly elegant style never fails to inspire us
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Josie Gibson's pretty white embroidered blouse and jeans is the simple but chic combination we're adding to our wardrobes
The This Morning presenter nails boho style with this stunning outfit
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Duchess Sophie's suede ankle boots are the shoe style we need for transitional seasons
The shoes ready for all weather conditions
By Kerrie Hughes Published