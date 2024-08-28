This £39.50 M&S crossbody reminds us so much of Chanel's iconic quilted shoulder bag

M&S bags are often a big hit thanks to their designer feel at an affordable price point. One of their latest drops is a quilted crossbody bag that seriously reminds us of the timeless quilted Chanel shoulder bag.

When it comes to the best designer bags worth investing in, classic Chanel pieces are undoubtedly among the most incredible picks on the market. But if an affordable designer bag is what you're after, the Chanel's high price tags put them way out of that category.

That's why we just adore when a high street favourite provides the look of a designer classic with a price point that we can actually commit to.

The M&S Collection Quilted Chain Strap Cross Body Shoulder Bag is strikingly similar to Chanel's iconic quilted shoulder bags, which are known to cost thousands.

At just £39.50, the material is faux leather, which can account for the affordable price point, but the quilted finish and lined compartment give the bag a more expensive feel. It's big enough to fit in a phone, purse and some makeup essentials, making it a great choice for dinners, evenings out or shopping trips.

Chanel 1992 medium Double Flap Shoulder Bag £6,310 at FarFetch This iconic Chanel bag is available on FarFetch pre-owned, with all the hallmarks that make it a timeless classic. It features Chanel's iconic diamond quilting and gold clasp, with the Chanel branding in the interior. M&S Collection Quilted Chain Strap Cross Body Shoulder Bag £39.50 at M&S This quilted cross-body bag is dead ringer for the iconic quilted Chanel bag, available in four colour ways to suit any occasion.

The M&S accessory comes in four colour ways; black, cream, orange and green. A versatile piece, it can be worn as a shoulder bag or adjusted to be a crossbody.

Wear with jeans, a T-shirt and light jacket for a smart-casual look, or with the M&S Chanel lookalike jacket and trousers for a full Chanel-inspired look.

M&S lovers who have already shopped the bag have left glowing reviews for the designer lookalike, with one customer penning, "Bought to attend wedding and am delighted with bag; very smart and 'feels' similar to leather; the colour a perfect match to the cream ballet shoes, also M&S, again bought for the wedding."

While another said, "This bag is a good size for my long purse with many cards in it. It also holds my phone, lipstick, mirror, comb and keys. It looks smart and is super quality."

And another wrote, "Great bag. Exactly what I needed, not big but a little bigger than a camera bag. Luxurious looking padded imitation leather and chain crossover body."