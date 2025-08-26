Love Lucy Liu's white lace look? Here's how to wear it next season

Hollywood legend and Charlie's Angels star Lucy Liu brought a dose of breezy elegance to the 78th Locarno Film Festival red carpet, wearing a stunning white lace dress by Paolo Sebastian and patent platforms from affordable footwear brand Aldo.

On the list of best summer dresses, a classic white lace number sits firmly at the top. It's timeless, effortlessly chic, always looks expensive no matter the cost, and most importantly, it's versatile.

As summer comes to a close, it feels a shame to pack them away for another year. With white acting as a neutral and lace being a naturally transitional fabric, it only takes a few clever additions to make your favorite white lace dress fall-ready.

HOW TO WEAR WHITE LACE FOR Fall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A dress like Lucy's is deserving of a spot in any capsule closet. White lace may be synonymous with summer, but it's a fabric that has real staying power beyond the warmer months. White, as a neutral, works with everything, and lace adds texture that layers beautifully with seasonal staples like knitwear, leather and denim.

The key is in the layering. While Lucy kept her look light and simple for the red carpet, you can give lace a fall-ready feel with a thin cardigan, a tailored blazer or even a leather jacket for contrast. These additions bring warmth but also add structure, striking a chic balance against the softness of the lace while offering up plenty of smart casual outfit ideas.

Footwear and accessories will also help you transform the look. Swap Lucy's patent platforms for cowboy boots, chunky loafers or the best white sneakers, and introduce richer textures such as a suede bag - one of the key fall/winter handbag trends 2025, a trench coat or a statement belt. Together, these updates prove that a lace dress isn't just a fleeting summer fling - it's a transitional staple worth keeping on rotation.

Shop similar lace dresses and upgrade them for fall

Lucy Liu's outfit was a perfect example of just how impactful a white lace dress can be. Worn with pared-back accessories, it felt light and summery, but the very same dress could just as easily be reimagined for cooler days.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Layered with tailoring, paired with boots or grounded with seasonal textures, it becomes less of a once-a-year choice and more of a capsule closet hero.