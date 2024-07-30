Louise Redknapp's split white trousers and striped t-shirt evoke a timeless elegance that's perfect for warm weather styling
If you're wondering how to style white trousers, look no further!
Louise Redknapp is known for her fashion-forward sense of style, and the fabulous attire she wore for her Pride performance is no exception. She looked radiant in a white trouser and striped t-shirt ensemble that we are eagerly replicating, and so should you!
The singer went on stage in Hull for a pride celebration performance, in a monochromatic outfit that we can't get enough off, and this look is ideal for summer outfits for work too. Her outfit consisted of split leg white trousers, a striped cropped t-shirt, black stilettos and minimal jewellery, a perfectly casual, yet sophisticated look that certainly makes a style statement.
Plus the split leg detail adds a unique twist, that's fabulous! And if like many of us, you find styling white trousers a challenge, then this simple outfit should be one to note. Plus this combination is a fantastic one if you're looking for styles to add to your summer capsule wardrobe.
A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)
A photo posted by on
On Instagram, she shared a video of herself going on stage and captioned the post, "Such a fun afternoon yesterday afternoon at Pride in Hull." Her followers quickly showed their enthusiasm for her outfit, with one commenting, "You look amazing. Love your outfit!".
Shop Louise Redknapp's look
These split tailored trousers look almost identical to Louise Redknapp's trousers, and they offer stretchy material, so they are super comfortable too. Style with a stripe t-shirt, stilettos, or wear with your best white trainers for a casual outing.
Made from organic cotton, this striped t-shirt is the ultimate wardrobe staple. Plus it evokes a timeless French charm, associated with Parisian style. Wear with a white jeans outfits too for a chic take on this classic look.
Louise's choice of monochromatic colour palette is a firm favourite of hers, and we still aren't over her white trouser outfit from Wimbledon, which nailed understated sophistication. However, this time, the added stripe pattern brings a touch of playfulness to this look that makes it appropriate for everyday wear.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is a huge fan of this look too, "Louise is a real pro when it comes to styling white trousers - the wide leg trousers and black bodysuit she wore to Wimbledon were among my favourite outfits of the entire tournament.
Later saying, "This time she's stuck to black and white once again, teaming skinny split front trousers with a cropped oversized striped top. She's playing with proportions and it's a fresh twist on a wardrobe classic. It's even giving us French vibes - perfect for the Olympics!"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Another style element that stands out to me is the split leg trousers, which add drama to the silhouette of the leg and which makes the outfit appropriate for evening attire too, win-win! Plus styled with black stiletto heels, these white trousers can look elegant enough to wear to an occasion.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Where was Find Me Falling filmed? The Netflix rom-com's filming locations revealed
Netflix's latest romantic comedy, Find Me Falling, has got fans wondering about its beautiful filming locations
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Eva Longoria's summer uniform of black bikini, messy topknot and dark shades just stopped us in our tracks
Eva Longoria's summer uniform is such a timeless holiday look and we'll be packing these easy essential items the next time we go away
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eva Longoria's summer uniform of black bikini, messy topknot and dark shades just stopped us in our tracks
Eva Longoria's summer uniform is such a timeless holiday look and we'll be packing these easy essential items the next time we go away
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Trinny Woodall offers a masterclass in styling wide leg trousers with white platform trainers a floral waistcoat
Unlock the secret to styling your favourite wide leg trousers
By Molly Smith Published
-
Sienna Miller's throwback jumpsuit look proves this breezy and comfortable summer staple will never go out of style
We've found where you can shop similar pieces right now
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Kerry Washington's olive green dress is the beautiful summery wedding guest look that you can wear again and again
We're immediately shopping for dresses in the same hue
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Cindy Crawford's simple white trouser look at the Olympics is a style recipe we'll be wearing all summer
And it doesn't cost a fortune to recreate her whole ensemble
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
How to choose the best colour swimsuit for pale skin - tips and expert advice
We've got some top tips on choosing flattering swimsuits that give cool skin tones a healthy glow
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're hooked on Pippa Middleton's no-fuss, ultra-chic gladiator sandals – they instantly elevate any outfit
This is the gladiator sandal style we're after – simple, comfortable and effortlessly chic
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
We've just found a brilliant M&S lookalike for 2024's answer to the Birkin bag - and it's less than £40
The Row's Margaux bag is a celeb style staple, but this M&S alternative is a fraction of the eye-watering original price
By Amelia Yeomans Published