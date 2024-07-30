Louise Redknapp's split white trousers and striped t-shirt evoke a timeless elegance that's perfect for warm weather styling

Louise Redknapp is known for her fashion-forward sense of style, and the fabulous attire she wore for her Pride performance is no exception. She looked radiant in a white trouser and striped t-shirt ensemble that we are eagerly replicating, and so should you!

The singer went on stage in Hull for a pride celebration performance, in a monochromatic outfit that we can't get enough off, and this look is ideal for summer outfits for work too. Her outfit consisted of split leg white trousers, a striped cropped t-shirt, black stilettos and minimal jewellery, a perfectly casual, yet sophisticated look that certainly makes a style statement.

Plus the split leg detail adds a unique twist, that's fabulous! And if like many of us, you find styling white trousers a challenge, then this simple outfit should be one to note. Plus this combination is a fantastic one if you're looking for styles to add to your summer capsule wardrobe.

A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) A photo posted by on

On Instagram, she shared a video of herself going on stage and captioned the post, "Such a fun afternoon yesterday afternoon at Pride in Hull." Her followers quickly showed their enthusiasm for her outfit, with one commenting, "You look amazing. Love your outfit!".

Shop Louise Redknapp's look

Louise's choice of monochromatic colour palette is a firm favourite of hers, and we still aren't over her white trouser outfit from Wimbledon, which nailed understated sophistication. However, this time, the added stripe pattern brings a touch of playfulness to this look that makes it appropriate for everyday wear.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is a huge fan of this look too, "Louise is a real pro when it comes to styling white trousers - the wide leg trousers and black bodysuit she wore to Wimbledon were among my favourite outfits of the entire tournament.

Later saying, "This time she's stuck to black and white once again, teaming skinny split front trousers with a cropped oversized striped top. She's playing with proportions and it's a fresh twist on a wardrobe classic. It's even giving us French vibes - perfect for the Olympics!"

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another style element that stands out to me is the split leg trousers, which add drama to the silhouette of the leg and which makes the outfit appropriate for evening attire too, win-win! Plus styled with black stiletto heels, these white trousers can look elegant enough to wear to an occasion.