Sultry elegance? Louise Redknapp's sheer black dress, knee highs and deep red manicure nailed it

Sultry, slightly daring, but oh-so-elegant - Louise Redknapp was the picture of sophistication in an all-black ensemble with a splash of colour.

When it comes to choosing a capsule wardrobe, having a trusted outfit to pick out from your staples to step out in and feel instantly glamorous, is a must. Louise Redknapp absolutely nailed that brief when she wore a chic black midi dress with sophisticated black boots. The pop of colour to compliment her monochrome look, came in the form of a perfect, red manicaure.

Attending a gala performance of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club in March last year, Louise was snapped on the red carpet prior to the performance. Her ensemble has a timeless quality meaning it can be worn again and again, or mixed and matched with other items for long-lasting versatility.

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Shop sheer black dresses

New Look Black Mesh Long Sleeve Midi Dress £29.99 at New Look If you like a touch of sheer with your outfit but don't want to dive as headlong into the trend as Louise, this is the perfect place to start. The unlined sleeves show off the sheer, lightweight mesh design of this midi dress, while the lining of the body gives a little coverage. Off Track | Black Bodycon Midi Dress With Sheer Sleeves £60.00 at Club L London For a closer fit, this form-flattering piece is defined by the sheer mesh sleeves and touch of sheer to the back. The combination of these features create an elegant option for any event.

Karen Millen Bandage Figure Form Woven Mix Knit Dress £71.00 (was £119.00) at Karen Millen Sultry, sultry, and more sultry - made in soft knit fabric featuring a straight hanging skirt with pleat detailing in a sheer fabric, and sheer sleeves, this is the perfect dress to channel your inner Louise Redknapp.

Shop black boots

Public Desire Pose Wide Fit Heeled Knee Boots in Black Patent £34.00 (was £45.00) at ASOS Looking for those perfect all-year-round boots? Here they are. These boots feature a zip-side fastening, almond toe and high block heel, offering a timeless feel that can be easily dressed up or down. Pointed-Toe Stiletto-Heel Knee-High Boots £99.00 at Charles & Keith We felt love at first sight for these chic and timeless boots. Unadorned and with no embellishments, the sleek and simple lines speak for themselves - and they scream elegance. Kitten Heel Boots £59.99 at Zara If you prefer a smaller heel, these are the perfect option. Wide-leg and with kitten heels and a pointed toe, these boots can be worn with everything from skirts in any length, to dresses, to jeans.

Shop Louise's style

Rouge - 15ml £17.00 at Nailberry Sultry, stylish and timeless, this classic fiery red will add the perfect pop of colour to complete any look. Flattering for every skin tone, dress it up or down and enjoy its bright, rich hue all year round. Mica Studded Leather Buckle Bracelet £69.00 at All Saints Louise is sporting a thick, studded bracelet to accessorise her outfit with - this studded leather bracelet is a versatile, pared back alternative that still packs a daring punch. Wolf & Badger The Nice Hoop Visit Site Louise also wore a pair of gold half-hoop earrings. This pair are simple, yet bold, and will make any outfit pop.

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Louise wore her hair in loose waves for the event, showcasing lovely, soft blonde highlights. We are absolutely in love with her makeup, and her skin had a gorgeous glow, while the star's eyes stood out with the use of a bold, shimmering dark brown eye shadow.

The shimmer extended to her lips, which were covered in a glossy pale pink. We can't wait to emulate Louise's look, that ticks every box for style, versatility and all-year-round elegance for any event.