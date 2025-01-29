Sultry elegance? Louise Redknapp's sheer black dress, knee highs and deep red manicure nailed it
The star looked incredible in the simple, yet incredibly stylish outfit that had a perfectly pitched daring touch
Sultry, slightly daring, but oh-so-elegant - Louise Redknapp was the picture of sophistication in an all-black ensemble with a splash of colour.
When it comes to choosing a capsule wardrobe, having a trusted outfit to pick out from your staples to step out in and feel instantly glamorous, is a must. Louise Redknapp absolutely nailed that brief when she wore a chic black midi dress with sophisticated black boots. The pop of colour to compliment her monochrome look, came in the form of a perfect, red manicaure.
Attending a gala performance of Cabaret At The Kit Kat Club in March last year, Louise was snapped on the red carpet prior to the performance. Her ensemble has a timeless quality meaning it can be worn again and again, or mixed and matched with other items for long-lasting versatility.
Shop sheer black dresses
If you like a touch of sheer with your outfit but don't want to dive as headlong into the trend as Louise, this is the perfect place to start. The unlined sleeves show off the sheer, lightweight mesh design of this midi dress, while the lining of the body gives a little coverage.
Sultry, sultry, and more sultry - made in soft knit fabric featuring a straight hanging skirt with pleat detailing in a sheer fabric, and sheer sleeves, this is the perfect dress to channel your inner Louise Redknapp.
Shop black boots
Looking for those perfect all-year-round boots? Here they are. These boots feature a zip-side fastening, almond toe and high block heel, offering a timeless feel that can be easily dressed up or down.
We felt love at first sight for these chic and timeless boots. Unadorned and with no embellishments, the sleek and simple lines speak for themselves - and they scream elegance.
Shop Louise's style
Sultry, stylish and timeless, this classic fiery red will add the perfect pop of colour to complete any look. Flattering for every skin tone, dress it up or down and enjoy its bright, rich hue all year round.
Louise is sporting a thick, studded bracelet to accessorise her outfit with - this studded leather bracelet is a versatile, pared back alternative that still packs a daring punch.
Louise wore her hair in loose waves for the event, showcasing lovely, soft blonde highlights. We are absolutely in love with her makeup, and her skin had a gorgeous glow, while the star's eyes stood out with the use of a bold, shimmering dark brown eye shadow.
The shimmer extended to her lips, which were covered in a glossy pale pink. We can't wait to emulate Louise's look, that ticks every box for style, versatility and all-year-round elegance for any event.
