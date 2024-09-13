Louise Redknapp styles the cosiest cardigan with effortlessly cool straight-leg jeans - a simple yet sophisticated combination for autumn

This is the ultimate combination for autumn styling

Louise Redknapp's cosy oversized cardigan and stylish straight-leg jeans combination is one that we will all be wearing on repeat this autumn.

Building an autumn capsule wardrobe is all about choosing lasting and versatile staples that can be styled effortlessly and that can be worn on repeat by mixing and matching. And this outfit from Louise Redknapp perfectly captures everything we love about autumnal styling, showing that simple pieces can be elevated easily with the right styling and added accessories.

At a charity event this week, she wore an effortlessly chic slouchy cardigan, a white t-shirt underneath, and tapered straight leg denim jeans. The look was finished off with pointed-toe heels, a black belt, and minimal gold jewellery

The stylish oversized cardigan is the Anagram Wool Blend Cardigan from the brand Loewe, and it perfectly combines slouchy comfort with high-end fashion. It retails for the high price point of £1200, however, if you want to indulge in a similar fit cardigan, there are plenty of fabulous options available on the high street.

Her cool straight-leg jeans really tie this look together, reminding us that jean outfits aren't strictly limited for casual attire. Once you have the best jeans for your body type, the next step is, of course, styling them, and we should all be taking notes from Redknapp. Her slouchy statement cardigan paired with pointed-toe heels immediately takes this look from casual to sophisticated and appropriate for any occasion.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments on this look, "Isn't this just the cosiest cardigan you've ever seen? We all know and love Loewe's Puzzle bags, but increasingly I'm finding myself coveting the label's knitwear. Katherine Ryan wore a dreamy jumper to watch the tennis at Wimbledon this summer, and now here's Louise Redknapp showing us how a chunky knit will transform a simple jeans and t-shirt combination."

Shop Louise Redknapp's look

Cropped image of woman wearing striped cardigan
La Redoute Striped Alpaca Mix Cardigan

This striped cardigan is made from quality alpaca material, so you just know it will keep you warm through the colder months. Style with your favourite denim jeans or create a sophisticated white jeans outfit with this piece.

Cropped image of denim jeans

Free People Aster Straight-Leg Jeans

These high-rise jeans have a relaxed straight fit allowing room for comfort and meaning that you can pair them with a range of footwear too. These will be your new wardrobe go-to this autumn.

Cropped image of woman wearing white top

Anthropologie Slim Scoop-Neck Tee

If you're in need of a basic white t-shirt, this swooping neck short sleeved tee in a bright white is a fantastic pick. Wear all year round under cardigans, blazers, jackets and much more.

Flat lay image of black stilettos
Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Heeled Pumps

These heels are an essential for everyday attire and for special occasions. Plus they are excellent quality meaning that they will see you lasting wear.

Flat lay image of a black belt

H&M Leather Belt

These soft leather belt is another fantastic wardrobe essential, and now that it's definitely trouser season a belt is a must-have accessory.

Flat lay image of gold hoop earrings
Lili Claspe Becca Hoops

These hooped earrings are already on my autumn wishlist. Not only is their design ultra-stylish but they are also excellent quality and are made from 14k gold plated silver.

