Louise Redknapp styles the cosiest cardigan with effortlessly cool straight-leg jeans - a simple yet sophisticated combination for autumn

Louise Redknapp's cosy oversized cardigan and stylish straight-leg jeans combination is one that we will all be wearing on repeat this autumn.

Building an autumn capsule wardrobe is all about choosing lasting and versatile staples that can be styled effortlessly and that can be worn on repeat by mixing and matching. And this outfit from Louise Redknapp perfectly captures everything we love about autumnal styling, showing that simple pieces can be elevated easily with the right styling and added accessories.

At a charity event this week, she wore an effortlessly chic slouchy cardigan, a white t-shirt underneath, and tapered straight leg denim jeans. The look was finished off with pointed-toe heels, a black belt, and minimal gold jewellery

The stylish oversized cardigan is the Anagram Wool Blend Cardigan from the brand Loewe, and it perfectly combines slouchy comfort with high-end fashion. It retails for the high price point of £1200, however, if you want to indulge in a similar fit cardigan, there are plenty of fabulous options available on the high street.

Her cool straight-leg jeans really tie this look together, reminding us that jean outfits aren't strictly limited for casual attire. Once you have the best jeans for your body type, the next step is, of course, styling them, and we should all be taking notes from Redknapp. Her slouchy statement cardigan paired with pointed-toe heels immediately takes this look from casual to sophisticated and appropriate for any occasion.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments on this look, "Isn't this just the cosiest cardigan you've ever seen? We all know and love Loewe's Puzzle bags, but increasingly I'm finding myself coveting the label's knitwear. Katherine Ryan wore a dreamy jumper to watch the tennis at Wimbledon this summer, and now here's Louise Redknapp showing us how a chunky knit will transform a simple jeans and t-shirt combination."

