Louise Redknapp styles the cosiest cardigan with effortlessly cool straight-leg jeans - a simple yet sophisticated combination for autumn
This is the ultimate combination for autumn styling
Louise Redknapp's cosy oversized cardigan and stylish straight-leg jeans combination is one that we will all be wearing on repeat this autumn.
Building an autumn capsule wardrobe is all about choosing lasting and versatile staples that can be styled effortlessly and that can be worn on repeat by mixing and matching. And this outfit from Louise Redknapp perfectly captures everything we love about autumnal styling, showing that simple pieces can be elevated easily with the right styling and added accessories.
At a charity event this week, she wore an effortlessly chic slouchy cardigan, a white t-shirt underneath, and tapered straight leg denim jeans. The look was finished off with pointed-toe heels, a black belt, and minimal gold jewellery
A post shared by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp)
A photo posted by on
The stylish oversized cardigan is the Anagram Wool Blend Cardigan from the brand Loewe, and it perfectly combines slouchy comfort with high-end fashion. It retails for the high price point of £1200, however, if you want to indulge in a similar fit cardigan, there are plenty of fabulous options available on the high street.
Her cool straight-leg jeans really tie this look together, reminding us that jean outfits aren't strictly limited for casual attire. Once you have the best jeans for your body type, the next step is, of course, styling them, and we should all be taking notes from Redknapp. Her slouchy statement cardigan paired with pointed-toe heels immediately takes this look from casual to sophisticated and appropriate for any occasion.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments on this look, "Isn't this just the cosiest cardigan you've ever seen? We all know and love Loewe's Puzzle bags, but increasingly I'm finding myself coveting the label's knitwear. Katherine Ryan wore a dreamy jumper to watch the tennis at Wimbledon this summer, and now here's Louise Redknapp showing us how a chunky knit will transform a simple jeans and t-shirt combination."
Shop Louise Redknapp's look
This striped cardigan is made from quality alpaca material, so you just know it will keep you warm through the colder months. Style with your favourite denim jeans or create a sophisticated white jeans outfit with this piece.
These high-rise jeans have a relaxed straight fit allowing room for comfort and meaning that you can pair them with a range of footwear too. These will be your new wardrobe go-to this autumn.
If you're in need of a basic white t-shirt, this swooping neck short sleeved tee in a bright white is a fantastic pick. Wear all year round under cardigans, blazers, jackets and much more.
These heels are an essential for everyday attire and for special occasions. Plus they are excellent quality meaning that they will see you lasting wear.
These soft leather belt is another fantastic wardrobe essential, and now that it's definitely trouser season a belt is a must-have accessory.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Helen Skelton’s pumpkin spice-toned co-ord has got us excited to dress for crisp autumn days - it’s the perfect seasonal shade
Helen Skelton once wore a burnt orange blazer and trouser combination that would still make a gorgeous autumnal look to this day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I’ve had a bob for years but now want long waves – so I asked experts for their fuss-free hair growth tips
Our no-nonsense guide to growing your hair quickly and healthily, according to leading trichologists
By Rebecca Fearn Published
-
Helen Skelton’s pumpkin spice-toned co-ord has got us excited to dress for crisp autumn days - it’s the perfect seasonal shade
Helen Skelton once wore a burnt orange blazer and trouser combination that would still make a gorgeous autumnal look to this day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Mariella Frostrup's denim jumpsuit is the casual-chic staple your autumn wardrobe might be missing
The versatile piece is super easy to style and always looks effortlessly chic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We can't stop thinking about Stacey Dooley's striking Loewe Tote bag – it's the pop of vibrant colour we need this autumn
The presenter's latest accessory is a must-have
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The hidden detail you might have missed in Davina McCall's NTAs outfit (hint: it's leopard print)
The television presenter looked glowing as she received the Special Recognition Award
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Alison Hammond’s cape dress at the National Television Awards was monochrome dressing at its best - this high-contrast style will always be on-trend
Alison Hammond went all-out with her cape-sleeve dress at the NTA's and it reminded us how simple but striking monochrome looks are
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Winslet's oversized blazer and denim jeans combination is the perfect go-to for effortless autumnal styling
This is a fail-safe combination that every autumn wardrobe deserves
By Molly Smith Published
-
Cat Deeley was queen of the red carpet at the National Television Awards in stunning scarlet dress - it's a vintage gown with an A-list history
The chic one shoulder gown ensured all eyes were on her
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Trinny Woodall proves that pastel pink shouldn't be reserved for warmer months - wearing the ultimate block colour trouser suit with striking accessories
This colour will soon be featuring in your autumn style rotation
By Molly Smith Published