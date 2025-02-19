Louise Redknapp's burgundy tights are the between seasons staple for both warmth and trending colour

Louise Redknapps striking burgundy tights are the dream accessory if you want an easy way to incorporate trending tones - while staying warm all the way into spring.

Even as we head into warmer months and try out all the new and exciting spring/summer trends for 2025, winter's biggest trend of monochrome outfits is going nowhere - and Louise Redknapp has just shown us how to elevate our one-toned looks in one simple step.

We'd not realised the power of colourful tights until seeing the music video and artwork for her latest single Confession, but it's impossible to ignore how her burgundy hosiery introduce more drama and impact into the monochrome look. Sure, we might be wearing more than a bodysuit and oversized jacket as we step out the house, but paired with a mini or midi skirt, the bold tights can add a subtle flair.

Shop Burgundy Tights

HA WA Women's 80D Polyamide Thick Tight £7.99 at Amazon Made from a soft and stretchy fabric that hugs the body for a snug fit without restricting movement, these tights are opaque for a striking block of colour and are also anti-slip! Sock Snob 80 Denier Plain Coloured Opaque Winter Fashion Tights Was £10.99, Now £9.20 at Debenhams Boasting a thick 80 denier for a solid colour and lots of warmth, these tights have been praised by shoppers for their 'excellent fit' and 'very comfortable' wear that stays comfy 'all day long.' M&S 3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor Tights £8 at M&S Coming in a pack of three alongside a deep green and a navy pair of tights, this burgundy pair boast a striking and rich colour. Plus, they have a Comfort Waistband and reinforced toes.

Shop More Stylish Burgundy

New Look Burgundy Patent Faux Leather Mini Skirt Was £29.99, Now £9 at New Look Made from a durable faux leather with a patent sheen, this burgundy mini skirt has a sleek and sophisticated look that works day or night for any occasion. M&S Long Sleeve Mesh Ruched Top £19.50 at M&S Elevate your basics with this long sleeved top that boasts a stunning ruched detail across its front. This allows you to alter the hemline and brings a sleek touch of sophistication to any look. Mango Mini Oval Crossbody Bag £29.99 at Mango Emulating the sleek and classic look of a timeless designer handbag, this Mango piece is made from faux-leather and can be carried on the shoulder or with the adjustable long handle.

Louise looks absolutely stunning in the photos, with the rich wine-red hues of her head-to-toe burgundy ensemble oozing elegance, sophistication and quiet luxury while also delivering a generous hit of sultry intrigue.

In the photos and music video for Confession, we see Louise change up her outfits, switching between a patent faux-leather jacket with an oversized fit and eye-catching shine and a winter-ready faux fur coat that looks so luxe in the wine-red shade. But she always keeps on her monochrome base of a burgundy bodysuit and matching pair of deep red tights - which is a combination that has an enviously leg-elongating effect.

With a base like Louise's, your outfit options are endless. Start with a burgundy bodysuit like her sultry style if you're heading out for a date night, or keep it more daytime appropriate with a plain long sleeve, blouse or jumper.

Then slip into your favourite burgundy skirt, whether it's a mini, midi or maxi, and rely on the tights to elevate everything. They bring tonnes of rich colour to any outfit, adding a layer of warmth that you'll be grateful for at the beginning of spring at least, and they also introduce a super sleek, elevated and elegant feel to whatever look you pull together - not to mention that tights are a super affordable accessory.

Louise is wearing towering heels in both of her Confession looks and the pair with a loafer-inspired design caught our eye. Flat loafers are set to be one of the trendiest shoes for spring this year and a pair of burgundy ones would look so chic paired with matching burgundy tights - though some comfortable ballet flats are always a good option too.

To finish off her look, Louise subtly ran the burgundy theme into her makeup and smudged out a burgundy eyeshadow across her eyelid, with the colour concentrated close to her lashes for a very subtle though delightfully cohesive finishing touch.