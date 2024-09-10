Lorraine Kelly's low-key look proves a classic wool coat and comfortable trainers is the autumnal combination you can rely on

We're used to seeing Lorraine Kelly looking glamorous on our TV screens in the morning, but she gave us a rare glimpse into her life away from the cameras as she celebrated her 32nd wedding anniversary with her husband Steve last week.

She looked effortlessly stylish for the photo she posted on Instagram, which was taken at The Law, a hill in the centre of Dundee. She was wearing a smart coat she's had in her winter wardrobe for a few years now, teamed with a pair of incredibly comfortable trainers.

They're by FitFlop, a brand that really does put your feet first, but they're also very on trend. Look closely and you'll notice the pop of red threads and the crochet knit texture, which sets them apart from the best white trainers.

If you're looking to update your autumn capsule wardrobe for 2024, you can't go too far wrong with a wool coat in navy or black, as well as some wear-anywhere trainers. You can throw in everything from the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy to jeans and chunky knits, making deciding what to wear every morning so simple. Sounds good, right?

A post shared by Lorraine Kelly (@lorrainekellysmith) A photo posted by on

Shop the look

FitFlop Rally Trainers £90 at FitFlop These are a great alternative to Lorraine's now sold out FitFlop style - read our FitFlop Rally trainers review to see that they're lightweight, streamlined and incredibly springy. They're also just spot on for this tricky time of year when it's getting to be too late for your summer sandals, but you're not quite ready to embrace winter boots. They're up for grabs in five different colourways, and in UK sizes 3 to 9 (with some half sizes available). Skechers Knit Trainers From £42.36 at Amazon If it's the knitted look you love, these Skechers will be right up your street. The off-white colour is that bit softer than striking white, and this model has some seriously glowing reviews on Amazon, including one customer who wrote: "This shoe is so comfortable and looks really good. I traded my On Clouds in for these as my daily shoe." They're also machine washable, which is always a winner in our eyes. M&S Autograph Pure Wool Tailored Coat £199 at M&S We want one of everything from the new M&S Autumn collection, particularly the coats. This is a bit shorter than Lorraine's style - which looks like a Burberry trench coat - but will be a piece you'll dig out of your wardrobe for plenty of winters to come. When it comes to outerwear, classic is key, and I love the double-breasted design on this one. It's 100% wool, available in UK sizes 6 to 24, and boasts a cosy quilted lining.

Fans were quick to congratulate Lorraine and her husband, commenting "Congratulations both, you look so happy together, and becoming grandparents, is the icing on the cake" and "Lovely picture and well done if you walked up there.. I was up a few months ago it’s a steep walk… lovely view and beautiful sunset" - which only goes to show quite how comfortable Lorraine's trainers must be!