Lisa Snowdon's sultry red dress for Ascot is understated sophistication at its finest
The radio presenter chose to go with a bold pop of red for her race day outfit, with a matching fascinator and clutch.
All eyes are on the Royal family at Ascot, but the celebs are out in force this year too, with some super chic outfits we're desperate to recreate. If you're looking for an effortless race day outfit, look no further than Lisa Snowdon’s sultry red look.
Instead of soft pastels, the radio presenter opted for a bold shade of red while attending day two of Royal Ascot. The 52-year-old looked radiant in the Victoria Beckham dress, with the ultra-flattering midi-maxi complementing her beautifully.
Made from fine crepe material, the gown also has fluttery tulip sleeves, perfect for the warm weather. Unlike other bodycon dresses though, it also had a delicate gathered section at the middle, cinching in at the waist for an even better fit. It's one of our favourite looks so far, and a definite contender for our pick of the best wedding guest dresses.
Steal Lisa's Style
Exact Match
An exact match for Lisa's race day look, this bold red gown is perfect for any occasion this summer. Made from super light crepe material and coming in a maxi-midi length, the dress is a super versatile addition to your wardrobe.
Available in either petite or regular sizes, this beautiful Phase Eight dress is also brilliant for weddings. Not only does it have a super flattering v neck, it also has a beautiful tie waist which will highlight your figure.
With super fluttery ruffles, this feminine gown is a must for wedding season. Made from light-weight cotton, this dress is breathable and comfortable to wear all day. However, the skirt is still full and flowy, so you are sure to be a hit on the dancefloor.
Bold Bright Red Bags
As bulk bags often ruin a outfit, this little clutch from Matt & Nat should be ideal for an event. Coming with a detachable wristlet, the leather look clutch has plenty of card slots and compartments.
Box clutches are a timeless edition to a wedding outfit, especially if you have multiple items to hold on the day. Choose to style it on it's own or convert it to a handbag, with a detachable gold chain.
While you might be tempted to splurge on the £850 gown from Victoria Beckham (available in sizes 6-16) for your next event, our fashion editor has found an almost identical dress from ME+EM which was among her favourite wedding guest dresses for this summer.
The fashion model continued her monochrome look, with a suede clutch in similar shades of bright red. As it is Ascot, she also wore a red fascinator with feathers, rose peonies and faux-pearl beading that matched her white slingbacks.
For those that are attending Ascot this summer, we do recommend having some flat shoes to change into and give your feet a break. If you are on the lookout for a pair of the best white trainers, we've found the best picks for every activity.
As she’d opted for a bold red look, Lisa had a more minimal makeup look. Rather than adding a red lip, she chose a subtle pinky-toned lipstick which contrasted with her smoky kohl eye make up. She also layered delicate gold necklace and bracelets, that blended beautifully with her red dress.
