Lisa Snowdon nails double denim in ultra-stylish wide leg jeans and quilted denim pullover

If you're looking for a new way to sport double denim, Lisa Snowdon's slouchy, ultra-chic combination should offer some serious inspiration. In a recent social media post, the presenter wears some super-stylish wide-leg denim jeans, a quilted denim pullover, and white trainers - a combination that's perfect for autumn.

Whilst skinny jeans are said to be having a moment in the fashion world, wide-leg jeans are a forever style in my eyes, and one that will be heavily featured in my autumn capsule wardrobe this year. They're comfortable, flattering, and add a polished feel to any outfit, plus they immediately give any outfit a cool and on-trend feel that's unmatchable.

And of course, if you're looking for a quick and easy way to create a refined outfit, double denim is the way to go. Lisa Snowdon's latest Instagram post featured a unique take on this combination, as she paired a quilted denim pea jacket with wide-leg denim jeans and finished off with some of the best white trainers.

A post shared by Lisa Snowdon (@lisa_snowdon) A photo posted by on

The pullover is from one of the best French brands Sessun, and is called the Saltery bay pea jacket and her sleek white trainers are from Common Projects, and are the Achilles Low trainers.

The pullover adds dimension to this outfit and reminds us that when wearing double denim, the options aren't limited. For example, choose quilted denim over smooth for added depth; this also creates balance, as the texture provides a contrast to the smooth wide-leg jeans. Wearing contrasting textures keeps the outfit interesting and far from basic.

Shop Lisa Snowdon's Double Denim Look

Seventy + Mochi Heidi Quilted Denim Jacket £150 at Anthropologie From the frill trim to the bow-tie closure, this quilted denim jacket is not only ultra-chic, but gives off that well loved Scandinavian street style that is heavily trending this year. Style with denim wide leg jeans and a crisp white t-shirt underneath for the ultimate daytime look. Massimo Dutti Jeans Drawstring £69.95 at Massimo Dutti If you are looking for wide leg jeans but you also prioritise comfort and practicality, opt for a drawstring style that's roomy and not restrictive. These jeans have a wide leg silhouette and a beautiful dark denim wash that's sophisticated and modern. Veja Campo Leather Suede Trainers £125 at John Lewis Not only are these trainers super stylish and on-trend, these are also some of the most comfortable trainers you'll find on the high-street. And they are a firm favourite amongst many a-listers and even royalty. Kate Middleton is often seen sporting a pair!

And if you're still wondering what shoes to wear with wide leg trousers, go simple like Lisa and opt for your favourite white trainers. White trainers and denim is a classic combination that truly never fails to look great, and it's an easy go-to when you're in a rush.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments on this double denim look, "Wide leg jeans are top of our wish list at the moment, and Lisa is showing us the slouchy way to do double denim. Loose silhouettes feel a lot fresher for 2024 than skinny jeans and shirts, and this works so well because the washes are ever so slightly different, plus the quilted texture of her top helps create some contrast."