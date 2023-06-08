Laura Dern showed up wearing 70s-inspired shades to her daughter’s college graduation and we're obsessed with her groovy look

We're obsessed Laura Dern's 70s sunglasses and scarf as she poses for photos at her daughter's graduation.

Laura Dern is an incredible actress starring in beloved TV shows and movies such as Marriage Story, HBO's Big Little Lies, and more - but in our opinion, she's super overlooked for her fashion.

Although the award-winning actress tends to fly under the radar a bit, her looks certainly speak for themselves - especially her newest look, which she debuted while attending her daughter's high school graduation.

In a look that is genuinely screaming "cool mom energy," Laura sported a pair of super groovy, grey aviator sunglasses and a floral print neck scarf for her daughter Jaya's graduation ceremony. She paired her two stylish accessories with a black patterned pantsuit - a look we've seen on other big names like when Kate Middleton stepped out in a pink pantsuit, and Viola Davis rocked them too.

Laura also chose to wear her hair down and natural in a wolf cut style, and it's totally giving 70s goddess. We think she just might be Farrah Fawcett reincarnated!

In her Instagram caption, she congratulated her daughter on her successful years spent at the prestigious New Road School.

"The most amazing milestone to experience. My baby graduated high school. Thank you @newroadsschool for being an extraordinary space that honors social justice as a core to curriculum and growing empathy. A true and diverse representative community," she said.

She continued her praise for the school, thanking Jaya's teachers for their commitment and for helping her daughter transform into a young woman with an "incredible heart and voice."

"Thank you to all the teachers and administration for your profound gifts and influence. Jaya. I’m so proud of you and your incredible heart and voice. I’m in awe of you," she concluded.

Other celebrities chimed in on the comment section to pay Jaya their congratulatory messages.

"Huge congrats @jayaharper !!" A-lister Hugh Jackman commented on the post.

Others like Zac Posen, Naomi Watts, Molly Shannon, and even one of our other favorites, Julianne Moore (who recently rocked the chicest wide-leg jeans), all congratulated Jaya on her significant accomplishment.