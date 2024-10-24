Everybody wants this: Kristen Bell's rom-com character just convinced me to try the rugby shirt trend
Joanne's outfits in the Netflix show Nobody Wants This are game-changing
I'll be honest. I tuned into Nobody Wants This for Adam Brody (I'm still a bit in love with Seth Cohen and Dave Rygalski - if you know, you know), and I stayed for Kristen Bell's closet.
It's the Netflix rom-com that's giving everyone cause to stop watching their usual fall re-runs and Nora Ephron movies for a hot minute, and we've completely fallen head over heels in love with Joanne and Noah.
If you're wondering is Nobody Wants This a true story, it is partly inspired by a real relationship. And luckily for anyone obsessed with Joanne's style, that's all very real. Thanks to costume designer Negar Ali Kline, her character wears brands like Alex Perry, By Far and Reformation in the show, but the stand-out look of the first season has to be her striped rugby shirt. Before now I've been on the fence about this trend, but I'm adding one to my autumn capsule wardrobe ASAP.
Kristen's exact rugby shirt is by Turkish brand Siedrés, and I love the pumpkin orange stripes. It has now sold out, but the good news is I've found fantastic lookalikes to help you lean into the sports luxe look. No knowledge of the rules of rugby required, promise!
Shop rugby shirts
This option combines two huge trends right now - rugby shirts, and burgundy. When paired simply with jeans, this is guaranteed to be your everyday go-to.
For a more budget-friendly take, Zara has always got you covered. With narrower stripes, this is almost a kind of fresh twist on your favorite Breton tees.
From Loewe to Stella McCartney, huge designer labels are loving this look right now. It's the ideal shirt to wear before sweater weather really kicks in, and bold stripe rugby shirts are actually much more versatile than you might think.
woman&home Fashion Writer explains why you need one in your own closet: "Rugby shirts are perfect for this time of year—light enough for cooler days before the heavy knitwear comes out yet warm enough to handle the cold weather layered underneath your favorite sweater or an oversized coat.
"They're easy to style, effortlessly cool, and provide warmth too, what's not to love? Plus, the high street currently has so many fabulous colors and style options, you can't go wrong!"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
How to style rugby shirts
Barn jackets are another big trend at the moment, and this style from Everlane is going straight in my shopping basket. It's a dream for layering up, but be sure there's plenty of room for knitwear and t-shirts underneath.
Wondering how to style wide leg jeans? A rugby shirt is a great way to embrace looser silhouettes. The high waist fit of these jeans is super flattering, and a French tuck would work really well.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Is Duchess Sophie a Princess? The surprising royal title that she never uses
The Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the most high-profile royals and you might be wondering if she holds a Princess title or not
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton proved snuggly can still be stylish in her baseball cap, padded jacket and pretty pink Fair Isle jumper look
The Princess of Wales once went to the beach in the most cosy yet chic outfit and her style combination has given us plenty of inspiration
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Moss' elegant long black dress has us in a frenzy - we're shopping similar high-street finds before they sell out
It's safe to say Kate Moss is the only person we want to channel this season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Bring on the colour, Fearne Cotton’s cranberry red jumper and cool animal print jacket are the style antidote for grey winter days
Fearne Cotton has reminded us how fun bright colours and bold patterns can be in the winter and her latest combination is so chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Julia Roberts' latest look is the perfect festive dressing inspiration - bootcut flares and a stylish cropped blazer
This is a style combination you'll be reaching for time and time again
By Molly Smith Published
-
Davina McCall looks ultra chic in classic jeans and heeled boots - her timeless outfit formula proves that simple looks can still make an impact
With a black turtle neck top and matching blazer, Davina McCall created an understated and chic outfit with ease
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Helen Skelton was a vision in metallic silver as she teamed a flowing tie-back gown with bold fuchsia lips for an impeccable red carpet moment
Helen looked stunning in an open back ball gown with a beautiful bow detail as she stepped out at the Pride of Britain Awards
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Eva Mendes' toasty sweater vest with comfy jeans is one of the most shoppable winter looks we've seen for a while
After cosy yet chic-looking winter outfits? You'll likely want to copy Eva's sweater vest and jeans look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Cat Deeley's wide leg jeans and floaty ruffled blouse created a gorgeous silhouette that's as comfortable as it is stunning
Cat's chic denim and blouse blend is perfect if you need inspiration for casual-chic styling
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Moss makes a convincing case for winter florals - wearing the chicest vintage slip dress that's perfect for the festive season ahead
We can't wait to shop similar styles before they sell out!
By Molly Smith Published