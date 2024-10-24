Everybody wants this: Kristen Bell's rom-com character just convinced me to try the rugby shirt trend

I'll be honest. I tuned into Nobody Wants This for Adam Brody (I'm still a bit in love with Seth Cohen and Dave Rygalski - if you know, you know), and I stayed for Kristen Bell's closet.

It's the Netflix rom-com that's giving everyone cause to stop watching their usual fall re-runs and Nora Ephron movies for a hot minute, and we've completely fallen head over heels in love with Joanne and Noah.

If you're wondering is Nobody Wants This a true story, it is partly inspired by a real relationship. And luckily for anyone obsessed with Joanne's style, that's all very real. Thanks to costume designer Negar Ali Kline, her character wears brands like Alex Perry, By Far and Reformation in the show, but the stand-out look of the first season has to be her striped rugby shirt. Before now I've been on the fence about this trend, but I'm adding one to my autumn capsule wardrobe ASAP.

Kristen's exact rugby shirt is by Turkish brand Siedrés, and I love the pumpkin orange stripes. It has now sold out, but the good news is I've found fantastic lookalikes to help you lean into the sports luxe look. No knowledge of the rules of rugby required, promise!

(Image credit: Cr. Hopper Stone/Netflix © 2024)

Shop rugby shirts

Madewell Stripe Long Sleeve Rugby Shirt $88 at Nordstrom This option combines two huge trends right now - rugby shirts, and burgundy. When paired simply with jeans, this is guaranteed to be your everyday go-to. Zara Striped Polo Neck Shirt $45.90 at Zara For a more budget-friendly take, Zara has always got you covered. With narrower stripes, this is almost a kind of fresh twist on your favorite Breton tees. Free People Womens Party Polo Shirt $75.99 at Amazon My top pick has to be this cropped shirt. In striking black, red and white, this is a great way to shake up your closet if you've fallen into a black and grey style rut.

From Loewe to Stella McCartney, huge designer labels are loving this look right now. It's the ideal shirt to wear before sweater weather really kicks in, and bold stripe rugby shirts are actually much more versatile than you might think.

woman&home Fashion Writer explains why you need one in your own closet: "Rugby shirts are perfect for this time of year—light enough for cooler days before the heavy knitwear comes out yet warm enough to handle the cold weather layered underneath your favorite sweater or an oversized coat.

"They're easy to style, effortlessly cool, and provide warmth too, what's not to love? Plus, the high street currently has so many fabulous colors and style options, you can't go wrong!"

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Cr. Hopper Stone/Netflix © 2024)