Kirstie Allsopp's unusual patterned dress is the autumnal boho piece of dreams - we'll be wearing it on repeat next season
Her ensemble has us looking forward to cooler days
Although we hate to say it, autumn is now just around the corner - so it's not too early to start digging out transitional weather pieces. But if you're reluctant to part with your summer dresses, Kirstie Allsopp has just shown exactly how to make the silhouette work for all seasons.
Dresses aren't just for summer. They make a fantastic addition to an autumn capsule wardrobe if you know how to style them and opt for the perfect versatile print. According to Kirstie Allsopp's latest look, vibrant, traditional florals are out and warm, neutral tones are firmly in.
It's no secret that dresses can be layered with knitwear and paired with tights and boots when the chill sets in, but to avoid looking out of place in a floaty frock, take notes from Kirstie's beautiful colour palette and unique take on a floral print that instantly reminds us of the leaves changing.
A post shared by Kirstie Allsopp (@kirstiemallsopp)
A photo posted by on
She shared a photo on Instagram to celebrate her son's 18th birthday and we were instantly captivated by her casual yet elegant look. Look no further for a piece to see you from the pool to cosy coffee dates come autumn.
Shop Kirstie's look
With a similar silhouette to Kirstie's, this light Ghost dress instantly answers the question of what is boho style. It's breathable enough to see you through a heatwave but will also look chic styled with some brown boots on colder days.
Made from a light cotton, this unusual take on florals is both neutral and eye-catching - a perfect capsule wardrobe investment for year-round wear. We love the drawstring sleeves and A-line shape that are endlessly flattering.
Grab a bargain with this mixed-motif design that is unlike anything else on the high street - in the best way. The mix of flowers and and a pattered ruffle hem proves how chic maximalist looks can be when neutral hues are used. Plus, the drawstring bust detailing provides a true premium feel.
Browns, creams and reds make for a gorgeous boho palette that is simultaneously relaxed and refined, which is why Kirstie's dress works so well. A dress in these hues can be teamed with everything from chunky heeled boots to a pair of the best white trainers when comfort is key.
Although florals will never go out of style, they can easily feel out of place outside of spring and summer. But don't let that put you off wearing dresses throughout autumn - invest in a style that balances fall colours and get endless wear out of this timeless piece.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
Is this the most eco-conscious way to protect your mattress? Panda London Waterproof Mattress Protector review
The Panda London Waterproof Mattress Protector is a perfect buy for any eco-conscious sleeper: it's cooling, ultra-thin, and completely water-resistant
By Laura Honey Published
-
Prince George will soon be denied royal privilege he’s had up until now - unless he receives King Charles’s permission
Prince George's next birthday could see a privilege taken away thanks to a cautious royal rule, and only King Charles could change this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Claudia Winkleman nails effortless chic in an oversized dark denim shirt and classic white tee at Wilderness Festival
She masters casual elegance with a layered shirt look
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kelly Brook's delightful boho floral dress, wedge sandals and cat-eye sunglasses is a winning combination for summer style
Strolling the streets of London she effortlessly mastered boho chic
By Molly Smith Published
-
Queen Rania just wore the most comfortable looking jeans, crisp white shirt and heels - it’s casual chic at its very best
We’ve found some amazing affordable lookalikes to rival her denim
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
4 sporting legends wow in 4 incredible outfits in Paris as the Olympic coverage has us taking so many style notes
Gabby Logan, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Paula Radcliffe and Denise Lewis are officially our 'best dressed' group of the 2024 Olympics so far
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Helen Skelton's wet-look black dress and chunky sandals give a sultry edge to summer styling
The TV presenter gives a masterclass in wearing all black
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Claudia Schiffer's tiered midi dress is the only summer staple you'll ever need - and she proves it can be worn with anything
We love the unexpected twist of styling it with cowboy boots
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Trinny Woodall just blew our minds with a dress styling hack we'd never have thought of – which leads to a 'nice, unexpected pleasure'
The transformation is incredible
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill’s favourite striped swimsuit has us searching high and low for chic alternatives - and we’ve found some beauties
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill clearly has a favourite swimsuit and we can see why her green and white one-piece is still her holiday go-to
By Emma Shacklock Published