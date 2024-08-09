Kirstie Allsopp's unusual patterned dress is the autumnal boho piece of dreams - we'll be wearing it on repeat next season

Although we hate to say it, autumn is now just around the corner - so it's not too early to start digging out transitional weather pieces. But if you're reluctant to part with your summer dresses, Kirstie Allsopp has just shown exactly how to make the silhouette work for all seasons.

Dresses aren't just for summer. They make a fantastic addition to an autumn capsule wardrobe if you know how to style them and opt for the perfect versatile print. According to Kirstie Allsopp's latest look, vibrant, traditional florals are out and warm, neutral tones are firmly in.

It's no secret that dresses can be layered with knitwear and paired with tights and boots when the chill sets in, but to avoid looking out of place in a floaty frock, take notes from Kirstie's beautiful colour palette and unique take on a floral print that instantly reminds us of the leaves changing.

She shared a photo on Instagram to celebrate her son's 18th birthday and we were instantly captivated by her casual yet elegant look. Look no further for a piece to see you from the pool to cosy coffee dates come autumn.

Shop Kirstie's look

Ghost Dana Jacobean Print Maxi Dress £58 at John Lewis (was £145) With a similar silhouette to Kirstie's, this light Ghost dress instantly answers the question of what is boho style. It's breathable enough to see you through a heatwave but will also look chic styled with some brown boots on colder days. Stella Nova Floral-Print Cotton Maxi Dress £280 at Coggles Made from a light cotton, this unusual take on florals is both neutral and eye-catching - a perfect capsule wardrobe investment for year-round wear. We love the drawstring sleeves and A-line shape that are endlessly flattering. Mint Velvet Black Print Midi Dress £49 at Mint Velvet (was £139) Grab a bargain with this mixed-motif design that is unlike anything else on the high street - in the best way. The mix of flowers and and a pattered ruffle hem proves how chic maximalist looks can be when neutral hues are used. Plus, the drawstring bust detailing provides a true premium feel.

Browns, creams and reds make for a gorgeous boho palette that is simultaneously relaxed and refined, which is why Kirstie's dress works so well. A dress in these hues can be teamed with everything from chunky heeled boots to a pair of the best white trainers when comfort is key.

Although florals will never go out of style, they can easily feel out of place outside of spring and summer. But don't let that put you off wearing dresses throughout autumn - invest in a style that balances fall colours and get endless wear out of this timeless piece.