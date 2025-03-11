Need help with mini dress styling? Kim Cattrall's leopard print and sheer tights moment was the dream demo
The Sex and the City star channelled some real Samantha energy with her leopard print mini with tights, heels and statement coat
Kim Cattrall gave us all a lesson in how to keep mini dress styling at maximum levels of chic, stepping out for the Balmain Womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week in a little leopard print dress, tights and heels.
The Sex and the City star has long been a fashion icon and even at 68-years-old is one to look to for ageless and classic styling.
Arriving at the Balmain Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear show in Paris last week, the Samantha Jones actress gave the ultimate demonstration on how to wear a mini dress - and look impeccably classy.
Shop Chic Long Sleeve Minis
This satin scoop neck number is a sale find that's worth snapping up if you're keen to replicate Kim's leopard print mini moment.
A classic that screams French style, a boucle mini dress is a must in any chic wardrobe - and this Zara one is so affordable.
Posing on the red carpet for the coveted fashion event, Kim exuded confidence in her black and gold monochromatic look, with her muted leopard print mini dress taking centre stage. Boasting long sleeves, a flattering high and statement angular shoulder pads, the piece created a sleek and playful silhouette.
With a little leg on show, Kim added a sultry feel with the addition of a pair of sheer black tights - something every hosiery drawer should have ready and waiting to easily create outfits like this.
Shielding from the chilly March breeze in Paris, Kim draped an elegant yet standout oversized coat in a longline design over her shoulders, letting it fall open and cascade around her outfit to keep her mini dress on show.
As for accessories, it was a signature Balmain Anthem bag that provided another fleck of gold, with the clutch's huge gold buckle on show under Kim's arm. Meanwhile, a pair of strappy heeled stilettos with a gold chain detail provided a good dose of glam and elongation, thanks to the pair's streamlined peep-toe pointed design.
