Kerry Washington's olive green dress is the beautiful summery wedding guest look that you can wear again and again
We're immediately shopping for dresses in the same hue
Reluctant to fork out for a wedding guest dress that you know you will never wear again? Kerry Washington's latest summery look may have just provided the most perfect occasion dress that won't gather dust in your wardrobe.
No one can deny the power of a brilliant dress in a summer capsule wardrobe, but finding one that can really do it all is no easy task. The good news is, your search for the ultimate piece has finally come to an end, thanks to Kerry Washington's latest style moment.
She shared a photo sporting an eye-catching pleated olive green shirt dress, dressed down with some simple white flip flops and a slick up-do. But despite her relaxed styling, we can already see how easy it would be to style it up for seasonal weddings or parties. After some serious browsing, we've managed to find some similar pieces that will have you running to the checkout.
Shop Kerry's look
Sported by Kerry for a day in Paris, the dress epitomises the chic French style that we are always trying to capture. Ideal for elevating your everyday wardrobe or dressing up for upcoming occasions, there's no one that this look won't flatter.
With a similar silhouette to Kerry's stellar dress, this affordable Nobody's Child pick is one of our top summer dress picks. The light fabric gives it a relaxed feel that is ideal for holiday dressing, but when paired with some strappy heels and a clutch bag, it will look right at home amongst wedding guests.
When does ME+EM ever miss the mark? This dress has a more casual feel making it extra versatile, but it can easily be dressed up with some heels and statement jewellery for slightly more relaxed weddings. For even more timeless purchases, it's worth browsing the ME+EM sale too.
For a more formal feel, this plisse style halter dress has our vote. We love the stretchy waist detailing that is both comfortable and flattering, working to draw the eye upwards and cinch in the waist. Layer with a cardi or a light scarf for extra coverage and warmth for outdoor weddings.
Olive green is one of the most versatile hues to have in your wardrobe, and it is much more neutral than you might think. Universally flattering and neither too bright nor too dark, it sits in the ideal sartorial middle ground that should work for everybody.
Green is one of the top spring/summer fashion trends for 2024, having been spotted on countless runways back in September. But unlike some of the more vibrant colours also on the list, olive has a lovely softness that will always look sophisticated, making it one of our top picks for summer weddings that will stand out from the crowd.
But aside from the stunning colour that Kerry looks incredible in, the loose pleated A-line structure of the dress creates a beautiful silhouette that will keep you cool whilst providing an hourglass shape. With a fitted bust area and flowing skirt, it is both comfortable and flattering - a winning combination.
The best wedding guest dresses should be equal parts comfortable (suitable for hours of socialising an dancing) and smart enough for the occasion, which an A-line style nails. With a formal feel but plenty of room for movement, it really is a foolproof style for all ages and body types.
Accessorise your green dress
Although the best designer heels look incredible, there's no denying that they usually aren't the most practical. Whilst it may be tempting to go for a stiletto, the reality is that you'll be in bare feet in no time. Opt for a comfortable block heel like this in a gold hue that is the perfect match for olive.
Invest in a layering piece in a matching hue to keep your look cohesive. This cosy wool number will add warmth for the evening, but will also become one of your most worn winter capsule wardrobe investments when the colder weather kicks in.
