Katie Holmes channels British heritage dressing in fabulous yellow plaid pants and high-neck navy sweater

Katie Holmes serves up a fresh way to wear plaid that feels stylish and completely effortless. On the streets of New York she pairs the chicest yellow plaid pants with a classic navy high-neck sweater, black leather boots, and a fabulous white leather tote bag.

Checks and plaid textiles are having a major moment in the fashion world, coming under the umbrella of British heritage dressing—think houndstooth, herringbone, and tartan. From being featured in major designer collections to being coveted by some of our favorite a-listers, these materials are everywhere. And as the cooler days arrive, we can see the appeal of plaid checked pants being a winter capsule wardrobe must have. They are especially essential if you're wanting to add a playful touch of color and texture to your seasonal looks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although we don't know exactly where Katie Holmes her fabulous yellow pants are from, there are plenty of plaid picks available from some of our favorite high street brands. Her choice of handbag, however, is the large white leather tote from Bevza, a favorite she's been spotted with all season. This roomy tote adds a touch of luxe to this daytime outfit, and we're here for it.

Shop Plaid Pants & Accessories

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "It sounds silly to say that pants are a trend, but we're definitely seeing a shift away from dresses this winter. A statement style will ensure you stand out from the crowd, and Katie perfectly combined a bold color with an eye-catching plaid print and a wide leg fit. Add in a cosy navy sweater and the result is cozy perfection."

Plaid pants are a fail-safe choice for anyone looking to add a touch of timeless charm to their current wardrobe staples. Plus, this classic pattern is endlessly versatile for creating daytime looks and evening looks too. Pair the trousers with a cosy knitted jumper for an easy daytime look and finish off with leather ankle boots. Or for an evening outfit, opt for a chic blazer and smart slingback heels.