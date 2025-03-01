Katie Holmes' way to wear a white midi dress is still the most flattering and comfortable style

White midi dresses are a timeless spring staple, with there being so many ways to style them throughout the season. Katie Holmes' elevated casual styling might be our favourite way to go though, with her oversized blazer and chunky platforms creating a striking everyday look that's comfortable and really flattering.

Spring and summer are tantalisingly close, with our excitement over trying out 2025's biggest spring/summer trends growing by the day. But even with all the new trending looks out there, there's nothing quite so chic as crisp white staples for the season, with white jeans outfits and floating white maxi dresses being the perfect choice of light and bright tones for sunnier days. But it's not always the easiest colour to style, hence why we're taking style notes from Katie Holmes with the white midi dress she wore a few years back.

Stepping out at Chloe's Womenswear Runway back in 2022, Katie turned heads in the beautiful piece, features of which included a low-cut neckline and tasselled hemline that created the most flattering silhouette. But while the dress screamed 'summer,' she layered a beautifully tailored black blazer over her shoulders to bring in some much-needed warmth and her choice of platform loafers makes the outfit ideal for the transitional months, whether it's those between summer and autumn or winter and spring.

Get Katie Holmes' Look

We can see this outfit working anywhere, with its day to night versatility making it perfect for times when you're heading to the office before dinner plans, or going out for a lunch date you know will inevitably end with cocktails in the bar's garden as you soak up the evening sun.

woman&home digital fashion writer Molly Smith says: "A white dress is the perfect blank canvas for dressing up or down and for styling with a variety of colours. I would take notes from Katie on this one and pair your favourite white dress with a tailored blazer for structure and then add a chunky loafer for a cool, on-trend edge. For a softer look, swap the loafers for ballet flats or the best knee high boots."

While we might be more used to seeing Katie Holmes in effortlessly chic wide leg jeans, her iconic ballet flats and stylish trench coats (honestly, who gives more of a masterclass in how to style a trench coat than her?), but this outfit feels so 'Katie.'

She perfectly balances effortless chic with practical cool-girl style here, with her midi dress oozing elegance. The A-line silhouette is simple yet oh-so flattering and skims the body to accentuate her waist and hips before falling into a timeless and classic floating shape. The addition of mesh panels at the side of the skirt introduces a super contemporary flair for a fun, textural touch - and, of course, who could ignore those tassels? They bring tonnes of movement to the dress and their tactile feel takes the white midi dress to a whole new level.

The low-cut neckline is another standout element of the dress, with the straight silhouette keeping it feeling modest enough despite it sitting so low on the chest. It's a sultry feature that still feels wearable and who could deny how flattering it is on Katie?

But, while it's a stunning statement piece, the dress doesn't do all the talking and the rest of Katie's look is equally as striking. Turning to our favourite spring capsule wardrobe staple for a little added warmth, Katie threw a structured black blazer over her shoulders and let the boxy jacket bring a chic, effortless feel to the dressed-up look.

It's a great styling trick to drape your jacket like this, especially if the dress or top you're wearing underneath boasts as stunning of a neckline as Katie's does, with the layer introducing a beautiful contrasting colour as well as added texture to even the simplest of looks.

Tying in the grounding black shade through the rest of her look, Katie slipped into a pair of platform loafers and added a black clutch bag to her outfit. These shoes are a stunning choice of flats that don't lose their elevated feel for being flat-soled. With a chunky sole, they elongate the leg just like a heel would, while the platform also adds cushioning and comfort to the style - plus, loafers like these are set to be some of 2025's trendiest shoes and it's clear to see why! Blending classic with contemporary, they're impossibly versatile.