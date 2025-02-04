Katie Holmes' elegant look is a lesson in how to wear dresses with black tights for a winter date night

Valentine's Day is just around the corner...

Katie Holmes at Michael Kors Cocktail Party at Bemelmans Bar on February 03, 2025 in New York
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

14th February isn't far off, but it's safe to say the weather is still absolutely freezing. Finding dressy but wintry outfits for an evening out isn't easy, and it's got to be good to tempt you away from a night on the sofa. But the always sophisticated Katie Holmes just showed us the ideal solution!

She attended a cocktail party in New York for one of the top American clothing brands, Michael Kors, wearing a strapless black midi dress, which she layered up with a cosy black coat worn slung around her shoulders, adding sheer black tights, low heel pumps and pearl earring to complete the look.

Ok so it's not the cosiest ensemble we've ever seen, but between the tights and the totally manageable heels, this is perfect inspiration if you're starting to think about date night outfits ahead of Valentine's Day. Whether it's a quiet dinner or a trip to the theatre, you really can't go wrong with a classic black dress and tights.

Katie Holmes attends a Michael Kors cocktail party at Bemelmans Bar in the Upper East Side on February 03

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Open Edit Strapless Dress

Open Edit Strapless Dress

Strapless necklines are so often overlooked, but it can be a really flattering cut. If you're not a huge fan of showing off your upper arms, try layering a long sleeve mesh top like this one from Amazon underneath. It will perfectly pick up on the black tights too!

Rib-knit bandeau dress
H&M Rib-Knit Bandeau Dress

This rib knit design features a fitted bodice and more flowing skirt. The knitted fabric makes it easy to incorporate into your day-to-day wardrobe too - team it with a cardigan and your most comfortable trainers when spring has finally sprung.

Velvet Bandeau Bodycon Dress
Wolford Velvet Bandeau Bodycon Dress

If you're looking to really knock someone's socks off on a date night, Wolford's velvet bandeau dress will do the trick. It's completely seamless, and you can fold it over to fashion it as a top or skirt too. Talk about getting more for your money!

The Fifteen Sheer Tights Black
Heist The Fifteen Sheer Tights Black

Heist tights might be a bit more expensive, but the brand has convinced even me (I normally hate wearing tights!). They're soft, supportive and so far, no annoying ladders!

Molten Baroque Pearl Mismatch Drop Earrings
Molten Baroque Pearl Mismatch Drop Earrings

What good is a Valentine's Day date without a present to go with it? Send these to anyone who needs pointing in the right direction. They're beautiful!

Diva Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump SARTO by Franco Sarto
SARTO by Franco Sarto Diva Kitten Heel Pump

A manageable heel is the real hero of a date night outfit. Let's face it, you want to be cosy and comfortable but still look amazing, and for me, these tick all the right boxes.

The good news is it's also a look that's really easy to copy - and incorporate into your year-round capsule wardrobe. Find the perfect strapless black dress and you can wear a crisp white shirt underneath or tied over the top, and even chuck on a chunky jumper and add boots.

Katie's drop pearl earrings particularly caught my attention too. It was the only jewellery this look needed to really elevate it, and her swept-up hair was spot on to show them off.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why Katie's combination is such a winner: "In the cooler months, it’s often tricky to strike that balance between being comfortable and warm whilst remaining glamorous on a date night.

"However, Katie Holmes’ look offers two simple styling choices to ensure that you are both—tights and stylish outerwear. We recommend you take notes for Valentine's Day!"

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Digital Fashion Editor

Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸