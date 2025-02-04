Katie Holmes' elegant look is a lesson in how to wear dresses with black tights for a winter date night

14th February isn't far off, but it's safe to say the weather is still absolutely freezing. Finding dressy but wintry outfits for an evening out isn't easy, and it's got to be good to tempt you away from a night on the sofa. But the always sophisticated Katie Holmes just showed us the ideal solution!

She attended a cocktail party in New York for one of the top American clothing brands, Michael Kors, wearing a strapless black midi dress, which she layered up with a cosy black coat worn slung around her shoulders, adding sheer black tights, low heel pumps and pearl earring to complete the look.

Ok so it's not the cosiest ensemble we've ever seen, but between the tights and the totally manageable heels, this is perfect inspiration if you're starting to think about date night outfits ahead of Valentine's Day. Whether it's a quiet dinner or a trip to the theatre, you really can't go wrong with a classic black dress and tights.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The good news is it's also a look that's really easy to copy - and incorporate into your year-round capsule wardrobe. Find the perfect strapless black dress and you can wear a crisp white shirt underneath or tied over the top, and even chuck on a chunky jumper and add boots.

Katie's drop pearl earrings particularly caught my attention too. It was the only jewellery this look needed to really elevate it, and her swept-up hair was spot on to show them off.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why Katie's combination is such a winner: "In the cooler months, it’s often tricky to strike that balance between being comfortable and warm whilst remaining glamorous on a date night.

"However, Katie Holmes’ look offers two simple styling choices to ensure that you are both—tights and stylish outerwear. We recommend you take notes for Valentine's Day!"