Katie Holmes' elegant look is a lesson in how to wear dresses with black tights for a winter date night
Valentine's Day is just around the corner...
14th February isn't far off, but it's safe to say the weather is still absolutely freezing. Finding dressy but wintry outfits for an evening out isn't easy, and it's got to be good to tempt you away from a night on the sofa. But the always sophisticated Katie Holmes just showed us the ideal solution!
She attended a cocktail party in New York for one of the top American clothing brands, Michael Kors, wearing a strapless black midi dress, which she layered up with a cosy black coat worn slung around her shoulders, adding sheer black tights, low heel pumps and pearl earring to complete the look.
Ok so it's not the cosiest ensemble we've ever seen, but between the tights and the totally manageable heels, this is perfect inspiration if you're starting to think about date night outfits ahead of Valentine's Day. Whether it's a quiet dinner or a trip to the theatre, you really can't go wrong with a classic black dress and tights.
Strapless necklines are so often overlooked, but it can be a really flattering cut. If you're not a huge fan of showing off your upper arms, try layering a long sleeve mesh top like this one from Amazon underneath. It will perfectly pick up on the black tights too!
This rib knit design features a fitted bodice and more flowing skirt. The knitted fabric makes it easy to incorporate into your day-to-day wardrobe too - team it with a cardigan and your most comfortable trainers when spring has finally sprung.
If you're looking to really knock someone's socks off on a date night, Wolford's velvet bandeau dress will do the trick. It's completely seamless, and you can fold it over to fashion it as a top or skirt too. Talk about getting more for your money!
Heist tights might be a bit more expensive, but the brand has convinced even me (I normally hate wearing tights!). They're soft, supportive and so far, no annoying ladders!
What good is a Valentine's Day date without a present to go with it? Send these to anyone who needs pointing in the right direction. They're beautiful!
The good news is it's also a look that's really easy to copy - and incorporate into your year-round capsule wardrobe. Find the perfect strapless black dress and you can wear a crisp white shirt underneath or tied over the top, and even chuck on a chunky jumper and add boots.
Katie's drop pearl earrings particularly caught my attention too. It was the only jewellery this look needed to really elevate it, and her swept-up hair was spot on to show them off.
woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why Katie's combination is such a winner: "In the cooler months, it’s often tricky to strike that balance between being comfortable and warm whilst remaining glamorous on a date night.
"However, Katie Holmes’ look offers two simple styling choices to ensure that you are both—tights and stylish outerwear. We recommend you take notes for Valentine's Day!"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
Kate Middleton looks smart in sleek chocolate brown blazer and pinstripe trousers for adorable work day in London
The Princess of Wales looked sharp in a brown blazer and smart wool trousers as she held hands with primary school kids at the National Portrait Gallery
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Bows and dark florals will be big in 2025 - Ranvir Singh is already styling them to perfection
Ranvir Singh styled two high street pieces together and embraced bows and dark florals for 2025 in the most beautiful way
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Bows and dark florals will be big in 2025 - Ranvir Singh is already styling them to perfection
Ranvir Singh styled two high street pieces together and embraced bows and dark florals for 2025 in the most beautiful way
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This rich cotton linen sweater is so flattering, I bought two - and there are loads of spring-ready colours to choose from
I've practically lived in this Toast jumper all winter and I'm wearing it well into spring
By Molly Smith Published
-
Alison Hammond's monochrome jumpsuit, straw sunhat and leather sandals have got us counting the seconds until summer
Warmer weather and trips away to sunnier climes can't come fast enough - and Alison Hammond has us totally in the mood for planning our holiday outfits with her gorgeous monochrome jumpsuit
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker took rainy day dressing to the most quintessentially British level in her Hunter wellies and raincoat
SJP epitomised British styling with her rainy day look consisting of Hunter boots and a timeless raincoat
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Not sure how you feel about flares? Heidi Klum makes a strong case for switching up your skinny jeans
She elevated her flattering flares with a silk shirt and tan accessories back in 2014
By Molly Smith Published
-
Thanks to Renée Zellweger, we need a pair of black leather capri pants immediately
The Mad About The Boy actress made the chicest case for black leather capri pants paired with a sleek black knit top and slouchy blazer - and we can't stop thinking about it
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
You asked "are sheepskin slippers worth it?" I tested FitFlop's shearling sliders and the answer is undoubtedly yes
FitFlop's shearling slippers are the cosiest addition to your at-home wardrobe
By Molly Smith Published
-
Want a casual boot with more wow factor? Helen Skelton’s khaki Chelsea boots are just that
Helen Skelton has reminded us how brilliant Chelsea boots are when you want to feel put-together but not too dressy day-to-day
By Emma Shacklock Published